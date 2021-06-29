McGirt to make first Rocket Mortgage Classic start

Not only did high school baseball teams not get a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they had to wait until the tail end of the school year to play their 2021 season.

When that season finally took place this spring, many made it worth the wait.

Purnell Swett reached the third round of the state playoffs as Robeson County’s only postseason team, but all five schools had some solid individual performances this season.

The best are recognized here as part of The Robesonian’s All-County team.

Player of the Year

Purnell Swett’s Jonathon Jacobs was dominant on the mound, and will pitch collegiately at UNC Pembroke next season. But he was also nearly as valuable for the Rams at the plate, and with that two-way success earned Robeson County Player of the Year honors.

“He caught, he played first, he pitched,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “He could do multiple things for us, just a well-rounded baseball player and a well-rounded individual. That’s the rewards of hard work. He put the work in and he’s reaping the benefits of the work that he put in.”

Jacobs was 3-2 with a 1.77 ERA for the Rams, striking out 40 batters in 35 2/3 innings pitched; at the plate he hit .341 with 10 RBIs, seven runs and five extra-base hits including two home runs.

“I started off a little rough on the mound, but midway through the season I did good,” Jacobs said. “Hitting was about the same, I started off rough but overall I think I did pretty good hitting and pitching. The beginning of the year I was trying to do too much, trying to do more than I can do. Midway through the season, I just had to calm down, stay within myself — that’s what Coach Lamb said a lot — and then I did good at the plate as well.”

In the stretch run, Jacobs allowed two earned runs and 10 hits over 17 innings in his last three starts, with 33 strikeouts; the last eight games of the season he hit 9-for-24 with five RBIs.

“I enjoyed (the big-game situations),” Jacobs said. “I had some big at-bats. I probably had the biggest at-bat of my life, which was the last out of the third round, but other than that I did good in those situations.”

“We really saw in the playoffs where with two strikes he made some adjustments, whereas a year ago, two years ago, we didn’t see him make those type of adjustments,” Lamb said. “He’s basically just maturing as a hitter, and maturing as a baseball player.”

As Jacobs continues to UNCP, Lamb feels he has big potential with the Braves.

“I really don’t think we know yet (how good he is),” Lamb said. “As a junior, we just briefly got to see what he could do, and then this year I think we got a small taste of it. But I think as he goes on to college and gets stronger, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Pitcher of the Year

While Jacobs used the strikeout to his advantage, another pitcher was successful by pitching to contact and letting his defense create outs. That’s helped Lumberton’s Garret Smith to become the Robeson County Pitcher of the Year.

“It makes me feel good, makes me feel like I achieved something,” Smith said. “I feel like I did good this year.”

Smith was 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA over 33 innings pitched.

“I really don’t worry about the strikeouts; I just try to get the job done and let my defense work,” Smith said. “I knew I could trust my defense this year; they were pretty solid.”

“If you go back and look at the games that he lost, that was the games we played poorly defensively,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “I thought he pitched good enough against Pinecrest for us to be into the game, but we just didn’t make plays behind him. He’s not a big strikeout pitcher, he relies on his defense. The main thing is he just got up there and competed and pounded the strike zone.”

Getting outs through contact comes as the result of throwing a lot of strikes, something Smith did well.

“He pounded the strike zone, he located his fastball and his curveball, and worked on a changeup a little bit, but the main thing is he just threw strikes, and went out there and competed,” McLamb said.

Smith will look to continue improving over his final two seasons with the Pirates.

Coach of the Year

Leading Purnell Swett to its first third-round playoff appearance in program history, Jeff Lamb is the Robeson County Coach of the Year.

Lamb defers any credit for his team’s historic season back to the players and coaching staff.

“It’s basically the program as a whole, the work the players put in, the work the coaches put in, and we’ve had some success,” Lamb said. “That’s one of those (things), the coach gets some accolades but at the end of the day, it’s back on the players, it’s back on the assistant coaches, those are the guys that put the work in.”

The fourth-year coach’s staff includes assistant coaches Willie Nastasi, Tim Carter, Tommy Lowry and Bryan Hunt and support staff Tim Chavis and Ryan Chavis.

“It’s nothing I did any different,” Lamb said. “It’s just getting the right people in the right position, and you let your coaches coach and you let your players play, and at the end of the day you hope you have success.”

“He knows what’s best for us, he knows what changes we need to make, and he sees stuff before we do in ourselves,” Jacobs said of his coach. “And he knows what we’re trying to do, even if we don’t know we’re trying to do it.”

The senior-heavy Rams team reached those new heights after losing nearly all of their junior season when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Returning to the field, the Rams got better gradually throughout the season and played their best baseball in the playoffs, finishing 11-6.

“Those guys, they had a goal, and a lot of people focus on conference championships, but my philosophy is let’s go after state championships, and let’s peak at the right time,” Lamb said. “We were hitting the ball the best we’ve been hitting it all year, playing defense; all around we were playing our best baseball of the year, and as a coach that’s all you can ask. You want your kids to get better every time they take the field.”

All-County Team

Ethan Wilkins, Sr., C/1B, Purnell Swett — .333 average, 10 runs, 12 RBIs, seven extra-base hits, three home runs

Cameron Field, Sr., OF, Purnell Swett — .281 average, 15 runs, nine RBIs, 25 stolen bases (led state)

Braeden Oxendine, Sr., DH, Purnell Swett — .367 average, nine runs, eight RBIs

Kylan Ransom, Jr., OF, Purnell Swett — .356 average, 19 runs, eight RBIs, eight extra-base hits, three home runs

Chris Baker, Sr., INF, Purnell Swett — .348 average, seven runs, even RBIs, eight extra-base hits

Keithyn Hunt, So., INF/P, Purnell Swett — .320 average, 11 RBIs, five extra-base hits; 4-2, 45 strikeouts

Hunter Beasley, Sr., INF, Lumberton — .415 average, 12 stolen bases

Hayden Hunt, Sr., OF, Lumberton — .298 average, .405 on-base percentage

Quentin Hunt, Sr., 3B/OF, Fairmont — .429 average, .553 on-base percentage, seven stolen bases

Malachi Gales, So., INF, Fairmont — .433 average, .574 on-base percentage, five doubles, eight RBIs

Noah Parker, So., 2B/P, Fairmont — .303 average, eight RBIs; 2-3, 1.77 ERA

Isaac Garner, Sr., SS/OF, St. Pauls — .461 average, 21 runs, 11 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, one home run

Josh Henderson, Jr., SS/OF, St. Pauls — .375 average, 11 runs, 11 RBIs, eight stolen bases

Antonio Candelaria Rentas, Jr., UTIL, St. Pauls — .406 average, 17 runs, eight RBIs, nine stolen bases

Will Brooks, So., C/3B, St. Pauls — .375 average, nine runs, 20 RBIs, five stolen bases, one home run

Stevie Smith, Jr., P, St. Pauls — 3-1, 2.40 ERA, 39 strikeouts

Terrance Barefield, INF, Red Springs — .480 average, 12 runs

Dorian Bryant, C/INF, Red Springs — .345 average

Honorable Mentions

Purnell Swett’s Mason Locklear, Fairmont’s Cam Hodge and St. Pauls’ Cameron Revels and T.J. Parker are honorable mention selections.