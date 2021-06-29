McGirt to make first Rocket Mortgage Classic start

June 29, 2021
Staff report
DETROIT — Coming off a made cut at the Travelers Championship, Fairmont’s William McGirt will be in the field for the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic this week in Detroit.

McGirt will tee off on Detroit Golf Club’s first hole Thursday at 12:30 p.m., paired with Martin Laird and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. The trio will tee off on No. 10 Friday at 8:15 a.m.

This will be McGirt’s first start in the event, which began in 2019.

“I heard the course in Detroit was not only a great course but a very good course for me,” McGirt told The Robesonian. “Brandon (Antus), who caddied for me from the time I got my Tour card up until I had surgery (in 2018), told me this is one of the best courses on tour for me because it’s tree lined and length isn’t paramount. I’m looking forward to seeing it (Tuesday).”

McGirt finished tied for 70th at the Travelers Championship with rounds of 71, 67, 73 and 70. It was his second made cut in his last nine PGA Tour starts.

“With the exception of Saturday I played very well all week,” McGirt said. “I didn’t drive the ball in the fairway Saturday to give myself a chance to play well. I putted well all week and played much better than the score each day.”

McGirt has earned 14 of the 375 FedExCup points required to maintain his Tour playing status at the end of his 29-event major medial extension. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be his 12th start of the extension.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is both the highest-ranked player in the field and the tournament favorite. Webb Simpson, Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and PGA champion Phil Mickelson are also in the field.