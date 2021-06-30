Home run after running home: Locklear leads Post 5 to sweep

PEMBROKE — Chan Locklear missed the first game of Tuesday’s American Legion softball doubleheader between Robeson County Post 5 and Hoke County Post 20 as she traveled back from a softball camp in Charlotte.
It didn’t take long for her presence to be felt in the nightcap.
Locklear hit a three-run homer in her first at-bat of the second game, her seventh through the first 10 games of the Legion season, sparking Post 5 in a 15-0 victory to finish off the sweep of the doubleheader. The game, scheduled for five innings, was shortened to four via run rule.
Post 5 (10-0) won the first game 8-3.
“When I went to the camp, I had just come back, so I was loose, I didn’t have to warm up or nothing,” Locklear said. “And she threw a ball almost inside, but she threw it down the middle a little bit, and I just swung as hard as I could. And I thought I popped it up, but I saw where it went over (the fence).”
Locklear had four RBIs in the second game, as she had a sacrifice fly to score a run in the second inning as part of an eight-run frame for Post 5. She also doubled and scored in the third.
“She hustled out of camp and got here right away,” Post 5 coach Jamie Dover said. “She’d played a couple games at camp today; I was proud of her getting back here, and she did what she does.”
Chan Locklear’s first-inning homer gave Post 5 a 4-0 lead after an RBI single by Torrie Butler had plated Santana Anderson for the game’s first run. Kaitlyn Locklear and Butler scored on Chan Locklear’s long ball to left-center.
In the second, singles by Karis Hunt, Halona Sampson and Marijo Wilkes loaded the bases for Syniah Lancaster, who tripled to plate all three for a 7-0 lead. Lancaster scored on a fly-ball error that allowed Anderson to reach, and after walks by Kaitlyn Locklear and Butler, Chan Locklear flied out to right to score Anderson. Kaitlyn Locklear came home on a wild pitch, Butler scored on a Sampson RBI single and Locklear scored on an RBI groundout by Wilkes, making it 12-0 after two innings.
Post 5 added three more runs in the third on an RBI double by Butler, scoring Angelica Locklear, and a two-RBI double by Dora Locklear, plating Butler and Chan Locklear.
“They hit the ball good, and everybody played,” Dover said. “Everybody plays, and they get to play a big role; that’s what Legion ball is about. We’re trying to get everybody better, so come school season they’ve all got that experience.”
Sampson allowed one hit with two strikeouts over four innings of work, earning the win.
In the doubleheader opener, Post 5 broke open a tied game with a five-run fourth inning. Butler scored the go-ahead run on an RBI groundout by Ava Jacobs before a three-run triple by Anderson scored Herndon, Jacobs and Lancaster. Anderson scored later in the inning on an error.
“It says a lot (that they were able to do that in a close game),” Dover said. “Not all of them play showcase, but the ones that play showcase, we just played a three-day tournament this weekend in Rock Hill and the same thing happened. They did a great job; I’m proud of them. It shows heart and character, because I’m pretty stern with them, but they take it and adapt to that.”
Post 5 scored its previous three runs in the first inning, with Lancaster and Angelica Locklear coming home on an error and Kaitlyn Locklear scoring on a Butler RBI single.
Post 20 scored one run in the second, on a Hannah Carter RBI groundout, and two in the fourth, on a Tam Lowery RBI triple and a Ky Hollingsworth sacrifice bunt, to tie the game at 3-3 before the Post 5 outburst in the bottom of the fourth.
Jacobs earned the win, allowing three runs on three hits with five strikeouts in five innings.
Post 5 plays home doubleheaders Wednesday against Cumberland Post 32 and Thursday against Scotland Post 50; first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. both nights.
