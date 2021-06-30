4 Robeson baseball players earn All-TRC nod

June 30, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Isaac Garner hits the ball during a game this season against South Columbus. Garner was named All-Three Rivers Conference this week.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

St. Pauls’ Isaac Garner hits the ball during a game this season against South Columbus. Garner was named All-Three Rivers Conference this week.

Four Robeson County baseball players earned All-Three Rivers Conference selections, the league announced this week.

Fairmont’s Quentin Hunt and Malachi Gales, St. Pauls’ Isaac Garner and Red Springs’ Terrance Barefield each earned All-Conference honors.

Hunt, a senior, hit .429 with a .553 on-base percentage for the Golden Tornadoes with seven stolen bases. Gales hit .433 with a .574 on-base percentage with five doubles and eight RBIs in his sophomore campaign.

Garner hit .461 in his senior season for the Bulldogs with 21 runs, 11 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and one home run.

Barefield hit for a .480 average with 12 runs scored.

Six more Robeson County players were named as honorable mentions: Fairmont’s Noah Parker and Cam Hodge, St. Pauls’ Josh Henderson and Antonio Candelaria and Red Springs’ Lenny Berrios and Dorian Bryant.

East Bladen’s Zack Meares was named the TRC Player of the Year. The Eagles’ Grant Pait and East Columbus’ Brad Smith were Co-Coaches of the Year after the schools shared the conference title; East Bladen reached the 2A East Regional final in the state playoffs.

Other All-TRC selections include: East Bladen’s Lafredrick Wooten, Brady Hollingsworth and Jacob Priest; East Columbus’ Landyn Potter, Aaron Mitchell, Elijah Bunting and Jerome Beck; Whiteville’s John Cook and Jacob Allgood; West Columbus’ Justin Connor and Ethan Hinson; West Bladen’s Devon Strange; and South Columbus’ John Harvey Gore.