Walk-off winner

June 30, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Robeson County Post 5’s Alona Hanna’s walkoff single to score Halona Sampson earned Post 5 a 2-1 win over Cumberland County Post 32 in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday night in Pembroke. Pictured, Hanna swings and misses at a pitch earlier in the game-winning at-bat. Post 5 also won the doubleheader opener 7-1, with Chan Locklear and Marijo Wilkes each having three RBIs. Post 5 improved to 12-0 this season with the pair of victories.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Robeson County Post 5’s Alona Hanna’s walkoff single to score Halona Sampson earned Post 5 a 2-1 win over Cumberland County Post 32 in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday night in Pembroke. Pictured, Hanna swings and misses at a pitch earlier in the game-winning at-bat. Post 5 also won the doubleheader opener 7-1, with Chan Locklear and Marijo Wilkes each having three RBIs. Post 5 improved to 12-0 this season with the pair of victories.

Robeson County Post 5’s Alona Hanna’s walkoff single to score Halona Sampson earned Post 5 a 2-1 win over Cumberland County Post 32 in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday night in Pembroke.

Pictured, Hanna swings and misses at a pitch earlier in the game-winning at-bat.

Post 5 also won the doubleheader opener 7-1, with Chan Locklear and Marijo Wilkes each having three RBIs.

Post 5 improved to 12-0 this season with the pair of victories.