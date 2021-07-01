Walk-off winner

GREENSBORO — St. Pauls junior Taliya Council finished fifth at the state championship meet Saturday in three separate and very different events — the 300-meter hurdles, triple jump and long jump.

She narrowly missed the podium, which is the top four finishers, in each event, but was pleased with how she performed in the event held at North Carolina A&T State University, especially considering track isn’t her primary sport.

“It’s my first time ever coming to states; even though this is not my main sport, I feel like I did good against people that this is what they do,” Council said. “But overall it was a good day.”

Council won her heat in the 300-meter hurdles in one of her fifth-place overall finishes, running the race in 49.59 seconds. While she was one place behind the podium, the fourth-place time of Burns’ Hannah Dover was over a second faster a 48.18; Cummings’ Kendall Jordan won in 44.22.

“I tried to get out as fast as I could; I should have got out faster,” Council said. “Coming around the turn, the girl in the first lane, she was ahead of me, so I was like, if I’m going to win something at least win this heat, don’t give up, just keep going.”

She more narrowly missed the podium in the triple jump, with a score of 35 feet, 6.00 inches, just 2.50 inches behind Croatan’s Ginger Hayden. Jordan also won that event at 38-04.00.

“I could’ve done better; I was stutter-stepping, but I did fine,” Council said. “I did some pretty decent jumps.”

Council’s high jump score of 4-10.00 tied her with two other participants in the fifth spot, two inches off the podium and six inches behind winner Macy Miller from South Rowan at 5-04.00.

“I’ve been struggling to get over five-feet even, so that’s something I have to work on this upcoming season,” Council said.

Council’s success on the state stage comes with limited experience, making her feats all the more impressive.

“For her to only compete in one normal track meet and qualify to make regionals, compete at the top level of the regionals and win three medals there, and didn’t have a long season to actually train on those events that she’s running, she’s done an outstanding job,” St. Pauls coach Charles Johnson said. “It’s just promising for what she can do next year when she has a full season.”

While track isn’t Council’s primary sport — she has offers to play Division-I basketball — she says her basketball skills helped her become the well-rounded track athlete she has shown herself to be.

“A lot of this comes to basketball; some of the stuff, the footwork and stuff, technique, so that kind of helped out a lot transferring over to track,” Council said. “Plus the coaches, listening to them and working on what they wanted me to work on, and teammates pushing me.”

The St. Pauls boys 4×200 relay team of Martev Gunter, JaCorey Campbell, Demaris Williams and Nastalous Wactor also finished fifth overall after winning a heat at 1:33.18. They missed a podium spot by 1.18 seconds behind Wallace-Rose Hill, while Ledford won at 1:30.25.

“I looked to my left and right and didn’t see nobody,” Wactor said. “But I heard (the sound of shoes approaching) — got to go, I’ve got to go, they’re on me.”

Their high finish comes after two members of the Bulldogs’ original relay team were injured.

“This team, two of the other (runners) went down in football camp,” Gunter said. “We definitely had to put it together with some work.”

“Outstanding — just considering we were missing a leg, so we had to fill in with that, but outside of that all of them ran what they could’ve run and just left it on the track, so they did pretty good,” Johnson said. “Probably three seconds (better) from the regionals last week to this week.”

Red Springs’ Eddrick James finished ninth both the 100- and 200-meter dash. In the 200, he ran a 23.36 and finished third in his heat; Blaise Atkinson, who won four state championships Saturday, finished in 22.15 to win.

“It felt like the best race I ever ran. A lot of competition,” James said. “I’m glad to be here. I’m blessed to be here; not everyone can say they went to a state championship. So I feel great about it. I’m glad I got to come out here and compete.”

James’ 100-meter time of 11.37 also left him ninth, while St. Pauls’ Martell Gunter was 13th in 11.50. Atkinson won in 10.98.

“In the warmup, when we first got here, I ran perfect block finishes; even my competitors were looking at my form and my technique and what not,” James said. “But when I got up there for the race, I didn’t have my coach reminding me to do this and that, and I was out there just running, not sprinting,” James said. “So I really feel like I could’ve placed higher, but I enjoyed the competition.”

“He’s a junior; he’s got another year if he wants to try to make it and do better,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “Now he knows how much more work he’s got to put in if he wants to be successful at this level. It’s all up to him, how hard he wants to work at it.”

Fairmont’s Jamesha Howell finished ninth in the long jump at 15-11.00. Jordan, who won four state championships, won in 17-10.50.

Howell, who will run track collegiately at Mt. Olive, also finished 12th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.01, good for fourth in her heat. Lake Norman Charter’s Ryan Selden won in 12.42.

“I’m really glad I got to go to states and it was just a good experience overall,” Howell said. “I’m a senior so this was my last year being able to come here. I thought I did OK but I could’ve done so much better. Long jump, I was really nervous … and I couldn’t get my jumps right.”

Howell was also a part of the Golden Tornadoes’ 4×100 relay team, which also included , which finished 10th in 53.04, the third-best time in their heat. Lexington won in 49.26.

St. Pauls’ Nore McEachern finished 14th in the shot put at 38-10.50; North Lincoln’s Ty Castro won at 54-04.50.

Red Springs’ Kirston Fields finished 15th in the girls discus at 71-00.00. Emily Hartsoe from Ashe County won the event in 123-03.00.

The St. Pauls girls 4×400 relay team of Saniya Baldwin, Janaa Caldwell, Jaiden Morrisey and Council finished 13th out of the 13 teams to complete the event at 4:53.27; this time was 25 seconds better than their time at the 2A Mideast Regional last week. Franklin won the race in 4:09.39.

St. Pauls finished tied for 17th in the girls team competition with 12 points; Fairmont and Red Springs each did not receive any points.

In the boys team competition, St. Pauls tied for 38th with four points, with Fairmont and Red Springs both receiving no points. North Lincoln was the team winner in both the boys and girls competitions.