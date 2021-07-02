Mayor honors LHS bowling teams

Contributed photo Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis and the City Council recently recognized the Lumberton High School boys and girls bowling teams, coached by Rachel Diehl, for each winning the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship this year. The boys team, led by conference champion Jacob Britt, won its fourth straight conference title. The girls team was led by conference champion Chloe Newberry.

