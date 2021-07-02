Dixie Youth Baseball, Softball teams advance to state tournament

Contributed photo
The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association’s Coach Pitch All-Star team (age 7-8) will be playing in the Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament beginning this weekend in Clarkton. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Landon Keenum, Connor Oxendine, Colin Lowry, Deckland Stueck and Hamilton; in the second row are Maddox Saunders, Roman Powers, John Lowery, Benjamin Locklear, Ashton Thomas, Jakob Hammons and Ethan Simmons; in the back row are coaches Samuel Powers, Israel Oxendine, Ronald Locklear and Trey Lowry.
Contributed photo
The Lumberton Softball Association’s 8-and-under softball team will be playing in the Dixie Youth Softball State Tournament in Cherryville. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Sadie Smith, Zariya Kerns, Laci Lewis, Brooke Fluery, Mackenzie Hughes and Reagan Eddy; in the second row are Avianna Greigo, Caroline Walton, Brookes Baffaro, Lacie Campbell, Zyrianah Rogers and Kenzli Guidroz; in the back row are coaches Nick Baffaro, Hannah Baffaro, Amanada Smith and Abbey Floyd.
Contributed photo
The West Robeson Baseball Association’s Majors All-Star team (age 11-12) won the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 tournament. They will play in the DYB State Tournament. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Christian Locklear, Eli Freeman, Wyatt McMillan, Conley Jacobs, Joseden Oxendine and Jaylon Locklear; in the second row are coach Dereck Brewer, Jordan Locklear, Ayden Hammond, Dakota Locklear, coach Eric Freeman, Kendan Hunt, Seth Brooks, Mason Brewer and coach Darin Locklear.
Contributed photo
The West Robeson Baseball Association’s Minors All-Star team (age 9-10) finished second at the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 tournament held in Pembroke. They will play in the DYB State Tournament. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Greyland Castro, Mason Locklear, Caige Locklear, Angel Chavis, Kaleb Jacobs and Cayden Jacobs; in the second row are Jace Freeman, Joshua Brooks, Kade Oxendine, Lucas Tyner, Jeremy Jacobs and Hydean Clark; in the back row are coaches Cecil Locklear, Kelvin Jacobs and Eric Locklear.
Contributed photo
The West Robeson Baseball Association’s Coach Pitch All-Star team (age 7-8) won the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 tournament held in Red Springs. They will play in the DYB State Tournament. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Tanner Clark, Hunter Scott, Phoenix Locklear, Hylon Harris, Aiden Locklear, Nokolma Sampson and Adrian Locklear; in the back row are coach Marcus Hunt, coach Lathan Bullard, Noah Scott, Josiah Bullard, Chandler Strickland, Noah Locklear, coach Robbie Storey and coach Donathan Clark.
Contributed photo
The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association’s AAA All-Star team (age 9-10) went undefeated at the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 tournament in Pembroke. They will play in the DYB State Tournament in Norwood beginning July 10. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Maddox Hardin, Sam Smith, Mason Locklear, Channing Carter, Josiah Britt and Stephen Stone; in the second row are Landon Ransom, Julius Goolsby, Andrew Lowry, Matthew Shackelford, Mason Jones and Tanner Jackson; in the back row are coaches Johnathan Britt, Steve Stone and Jeremy Britt.
Contributed photo
The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association’s Coach Pitch All-Star team (age 7-8) will be playing in the Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament beginning this weekend in Clarkton. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Landon Keenum, Connor Oxendine, Colin Lowry, Deckland Stueck and Hamilton; in the second row are Maddox Saunders, Roman Powers, John Lowery, Benjamin Locklear, Ashton Thomas, Jakob Hammons and Ethan Simmons; in the back row are coaches Samuel Powers, Israel Oxendine, Ronald Locklear and Trey Lowry.
Contributed photo
The Lumberton Softball Association’s 8-and-under softball team will be playing in the Dixie Youth Softball State Tournament in Cherryville. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Sadie Smith, Zariya Kerns, Laci Lewis, Brooke Fluery, Mackenzie Hughes and Reagan Eddy; in the second row are Avianna Greigo, Caroline Walton, Brookes Baffaro, Lacie Campbell, Zyrianah Rogers and Kenzli Guidroz; in the back row are coaches Nick Baffaro, Hannah Baffaro, Amanada Smith and Abbey Floyd.
Contributed photo
The West Robeson Baseball Association’s Coach Pitch All-Star team (age 7-8) won the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 tournament held in Red Springs. They will play in the DYB State Tournament. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Tanner Clark, Hunter Scott, Phoenix Locklear, Hylon Harris, Aiden Locklear, Nokolma Sampson and Adrian Locklear; in the back row are coach Marcus Hunt, coach Lathan Bullard, Noah Scott, Josiah Bullard, Chandler Strickland, Noah Locklear, coach Robbie Storey and coach Donathan Clark.
Contributed photo
The West Robeson Baseball Association’s Majors All-Star team (age 11-12) won the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 tournament. They will play in the DYB State Tournament. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Christian Locklear, Eli Freeman, Wyatt McMillan, Conley Jacobs, Joseden Oxendine and Jaylon Locklear; in the second row are coach Dereck Brewer, Jordan Locklear, Ayden Hammond, Dakota Locklear, coach Eric Freeman, Kendan Hunt, Seth Brooks, Mason Brewer and coach Darin Locklear.
Contributed photo
The West Robeson Baseball Association’s Minors All-Star team (age 9-10) finished second at the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 tournament held in Pembroke. They will play in the DYB State Tournament. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Greyland Castro, Mason Locklear, Caige Locklear, Angel Chavis, Kaleb Jacobs and Cayden Jacobs; in the second row are Jace Freeman, Joshua Brooks, Kade Oxendine, Lucas Tyner, Jeremy Jacobs and Hydean Clark; in the back row are coaches Cecil Locklear, Kelvin Jacobs and Eric Locklear.