5 UNCP golfers named All-American Scholars

July 6, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — An attestation to its steadfastness both on the course and in the classroom, the UNC Pembroke golf team raked in a slew of academic honors on Tuesday afternoon as five student-athletes — Toni Blackwell, Samantha DeBusk, Madison Deese, Amanda Hamrin and Georgia Page — were all recognized on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar list.

The WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams recognize the outstanding academic and athletic achievements in women’s college golf. Recognized as having one of the highest standards for selection to these teams in college athletics, the WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams continue to demonstrate the high level academic achievements of our players. To be nominated, a student-athlete must:

— Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher

— Be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season

— Be of high moral character and in good standing at the college/university making the nomination

— Have played in 50 percent of the team’s regularly-scheduled competitive rounds during the season

Tuesday’s announcement marked the 12th straight year that the Black & Gold has been represented on the list, and the eighth-straight year that multiple Braves have been decorated with the honor. It is the second-such laurel for both DeBusk and Hamrin.