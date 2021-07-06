Braves basketball adds 6 for ‘21-‘22 season

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke men’s basketball head coach Drew Richards announced a slew of additions to his 2021-22 roster on Sunday as prep standouts Bradlee Haskell, Nygell Verdier, Javonte Waverly and Julian Williams joined NCAA Division II transfers Deon Berrien and Jakari Gallon to comprise the newest crop of talent for the Black & Gold. Two other newcomers to the program, Brandis Kelly and Tyre Boykin, were announced as additions to the program in January.
“We would like to welcome the newest members of our Braves basketball family,” Richards said. “This class addresses the biggest areas of need for our program, and will raise the level of competition within our team. Each individual has specific qualities that will enhance our talent and character level. I am very thankful for our staff enduring many obstacles this past season to bring in such quality players and people.”
Berrien, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward, comes to Pembroke as a grad transfer after two seasons at Lander, including Richards’ lone season leading the Bearcats in 2019-20. The Augusta, Georgia native played at Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa his first two collegiate seasons.
Berrien averaged 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season for the Bearcats; he shot 87.5% from the free-throw line (28-for-32) and 42.0% on 3-point attempts (29-for-69). He is a business major.
“Deon is a tough-nosed, seasoned vet who has a high motor,” Richards said. “He is a versatile forward, a crafty finisher, a mid-range guru, and a shooter from deep. He defends everyone, crashes the glass, and is as competitive as they come.”
Gallon joins the Braves as a redshirt-sophomore after transferring from Valdosta State. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward from Tallahassee, Florida averaged 4.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 22 games for the Blazers last season. He is a business management major.
“Jakari has played a lot of winning ball in his college career,” Richards said. “He has good strength, a quality skill set and a knack for rebounding. These traits, combined with his physicality and motor, will provide a quality interior presence for our team.”
Haskell makes the short trip to Pembroke from Southern Pines, where he was a standout high school player at Pinecrest and earned Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the Year and All-State honors in his senior season after averaging 25.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard is ranked the No. 22 player in the state by Big Shots Basketball and led the Patriots to back-to-back SAC titles; he is a business finance major.
“Bradlee has the ability to wear multiple hats on the court where he will balance the roles of playmaker, scorer and leader,” Richards said. “He has a fiery, competitive streak and brings a consistency to our program after a record-breaking high school career.”
Verdier comes east on Highway 74 to Pembroke from Charlotte, where he played at Independence High School and attended TLAP Sports Academy in Florida for a post-grad year.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard averaged 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game in his senior high school season. He is a management major at UNCP.
“Nygell handles and passes the ball extremely well at his size,” Richards said. “He can score it multiple ways, and defend any guard position while also crashing the glass. He provides much-needed size and athleticism in our perimeter spots.”
Waverly, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard, attended Henderson Collegiate High School in Henderson and earned All-Conference honors his final three prep seasons. he averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in his senior campaign.
Waverly is ranked the No. 24 player in the state by Big Shots Basketball and was named Most Outstanding Player in a 2019 state championship game. He is enrolled in pre-major studies.
“Vonte is a dynamic playmaker who competes with a chip on his shoulder,” Richards said. “His athleticism and motor set him apart as he impacts the game in every statistical category. He is also a state champion who has won many games in his career.”
Williams, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Fayetteville, played high school basketball at Northwood Temple Academy; he averaged 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a senior and recorded 13 double-doubles. He is a nursing major.
“Julian can score inside with both hands, plays physical and has a nice jump shot,” Richards said. “He is a hard worker whose combination of size, motor and skill will be great building blocks for development over his career.”