UNCP athletics hosts camps through summer

July 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

Events offer youth chance to improve skills across several sports

Staff report
The Robesonian file photo Lumberton’s Jordan Hair goes through drills with the UNCP football coaching staff at UNCP’s football camp in this 2017 file photo. UNCP athletics will offer football, volleyball, wrestling and baseball camps in the coming weeks.

The Robesonian file photo

Lumberton’s Jordan Hair goes through drills with the UNCP football coaching staff at UNCP’s football camp in this 2017 file photo. UNCP athletics will offer football, volleyball, wrestling and baseball camps in the coming weeks.

PEMBROKE — Summer camps for a variety of sports skills will take place in the coming weeks on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus.

Football, volleyball, wrestling and baseball camps will be offered over the rest of the summer.

The Shane Richardson Football Camps will be held starting July 17. The 7-v-7 Team Camp will take place that day, open to all ages at a cost of $100 per team.

Youth Camp will be July 19-22, open to players from first to eighth grade. The cost is $80 per player.

High School Camp will be July 23, open to ninth to 12th graders, at a cost of $25 per player.

For more information on football camps, contact assistant coach Billy Lindquist at 910-775-4233 or [email protected], or visit srfootballcamps.com.

Volleyball Day Camp will held July 24-25 and is open to eighth through 12th graders. The cost is $150 for both days or $75 for one day.

For more information on volleyball camp, contact assistant coach Jaleesa Harper at 910-775-4108 or [email protected], or visit https://campscui.active.com/orgs/PushForwardLLC#/selectSessions/3003837.

There will be three Johnson Athletic Camps held for young wrestlers of all ages. Technique Camp will he held July 28-29 and again on August 1-2 at a cost of $30.

Team Camp will be July 31 and costs $250 per team.

For more information, contact head coach Othello “O.T” Johnson at 910-775-4116 or [email protected], or visit johnsonathleticcamps.com.

Paul O’Neil Baseball Camps will begin later in the summer and continue into the fall with six one-day events. Top Prospect Camps will be held Aug. 21, Sept. 4, Sept. 11, Oct. 2, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13. Each camp costs $110 and will be open to ninth through 12th graders.

For more information contact camp administrators at [email protected] or visit https://info.collegebaseballcamps.com/uncpbraves/.