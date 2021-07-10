From the fringe

July 10, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

McArn makes double eagle

Phillip McArn recently recorded a double eagle on the 11th hole at Pinecrest Country Club. He holed out from 216 yards with a 4-hybrid for the first double eagle of his career. He finished the round with an 80.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, July 15 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Pinecrest senior shootout

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]