UNCP women’s basketball promotes Bohannon to assistant coach

July 12, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Bohannon

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke women’s basketball head coach John Haskins polished off his coaching staff on Monday when he tabbed volunteer assistant coach Donald Bohannon to fill his full-time assistant coach vacancy.

Bohannon will begin his sixth season as a basketball staffer in 2021-22 having served as both a volunteer assistant coach and coordinator of basketball operations for both the men’s and women’s squads over the last two seasons. He initially joined the women’s basketball coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

“We are excited that we have been able to move Donald up into our top assistant position,” said Haskins. “Donald has grown in his role in our program over the past five years and will use that knowledge and experience to help our program move forward as we enter Conference Carolinas. His character and work ethic will represent our university in a first-class manner.”

Bohannon, a Wilmington native, has been at the forefront of more than 30 victories during his time in Pembroke, including an 11-win season in 2019-20 that saw the Braves register their first winning record at home in three seasons. The Braves sent a pair of student-athletes to all-conference accolades over that span, including Nyla Allen who raked in third team all-league laurels to culminate the 2017-18 season.

Prior to his trek to Pembroke, Bohannon attained valuable coaching experience on the prep level, first as an assistant coach with the junior varsity program at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington, and then as a junior varsity assistant with nearby E.A. Laney High School.

“I would like to thank Coach Haskins for helping me get my start on the collegiate level,” Bohannon said. “UNC Pembroke feels like home, and I am excited to continue being a Brave. We are looking forward to competing in Conference Carolinas this season.”

Bohannon earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from UNC Wilmington in 2014, and completed his master’s degree in sports administration at UNCP in 2018. He has also served as an adjunct instructor in UNCP’s Kinesiology Department since 2019.