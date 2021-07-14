Post 5 goes back-to-back

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Robeson County Post 5’s Ava Jacobs winds up to throw a pitch during the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Hoke County Post 20.
RAEFORD — Going back-to-back was a theme in Tuesday’s American Legion softball doubleheader between Robeson County Post 5 and Hoke County Post 20.
Post 5’s Karli Godwin and Santana Anderson hit back-to-back home runs in both games of the twin bill — leading Post 5 to back-to-back wins.
“I think it was really good, because both of us have been struggling a little bit, so it was really good for our confidence,” Godwin said. “And we both know each other are both really good ball players, so it was really cool to step up for each other.”
In the opener, the back-to-back long balls helped put the game away in a 10-1, four-inning win in which Chan Locklear and Anderson combined for a no-hitter. In the nightcap, the consecutive homers provided the first three runs in a 15-0 four-inning rout.
“We always talk about trying to score early; you get the lead early it takes the pressure off your pitching, your defense, and you’re more aggressive,” Post 5 coach Jamie Dover said. “The girls are capable of doing that; they’ve done it pretty consistently this year. But when they keep their hands back and go back to pitch selection, they’re capable of doing it at any time, against any pitching.”
Godwin totaled seven RBIs in the doubleheader.
“I’ve really been struggling lately, because I play travel ball and this,” Godwin said. “I’ve really been working on the tee with my problems, so tonight I was just like, I don’t really care what happens, I’m just going to focus on what I’ve worked on, and if it goes good it goes good. The main thing was just squaring the ball up.”
Post 5 (16-2, 15-1 Area III West), who has clinched the top seed from the West Division for next week’s Area III playoffs, finishes its regular season with a doubleheader Thursday at Cumberland Post 32.
Game One
Chan Locklear walked three and struck out three over the first three innings of the opener before Anderson pitched the final inning in the win, completing the four-inning no-hitter.
“It was pretty exciting going back up there after not pitching for two years. I was pretty excited to be up there and throwing the ball.”
“She came in and shut them down,” Dover said. “She’s an athlete. She’s got a great attitude and she works hard.”
Post 5 went down in order in the first inning, but scored multiple runs in each of the last three innings.
In the second, Angelica Locklear drove in Anderson for the first run, Syniah Lancaster scored on a fielder’s choice, Angelica Locklear scored on an error and Godbold scored on Abigail Madden’s RBI groundout. Marijo Wilkes then scored on Godwin’s RBI single.
Angelica Locklear hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Gracie Godbold doubled, scoring later on a wild pitch.
Ky Hollingsworth scored for Post 20 in the third after reaching on a walk and advancing to home on a hit batsman and two wild pitches.
Godwin and Anderson’s back-to-back stretch in the opener came in the fourth inning and extended the Post 5 lead to 10-1.
Game Two
Marijo Wilkes led off the game with an infield single before Godwin and Anderson homered for a 3-0 lead. After RBI hits by Karis Hunt, Dora Locklear and Wilkes later in the inning, Post 5 led 6-0.
That was plenty of support for pitcher Ava Jacobs — who allowed two hits with no runs, no walks and five strikeouts — but Post 5 continued to add on; they scored two runs in the second on an RBI single by Gracie Godbold and Torrie Butler for an 8-0 lead.
Godwin hit her third homer of the doubleheader in the third inning for a 9-0 lead, then six runs came across in the fourth for a 15-0 advantage. Godbold and Hunt drove in runs before Chan Locklear and Godwin each had two-RBI doubles.
“We all know that we’re just here to have fun and compete, and there’s no pressure,” Godwin said. “Dover and (assistant coach Royce Cummings), neither one put any pressure on us, so we’re just here to have fun and do what we know how to do.”
