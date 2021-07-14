Summer Spotlight Series: What Fairmont’s Cox learned in 2 years at Union Pines

July 14, 2021
Staff report

FAIRMONT — Lonnie Cox is clear about how much he’s learned from all the head coaches he worked under as an assistant.

But what did he learn in his first two seasons as a head coach at Union Pines?

Delegate.

Cox, a Fairmont alumnus who was recently hired to lead the Golden Tornadoes program, discussed how much he’s learned to delegate to his assistant coaches on the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series on robesonian.com.

“I think the main thing I learned as a head coach is you can’t do everything by yourself,” Cox said. “As an assistant, I often tried to be a force multiplier; I often tried to do the jobs that I knew had to be taken care of that I knew other people just didn’t do, or were delegated to do. But I think as a head coach, by doing all those jobs as an assistant, I learned that you’ve got to be a great delegator. A great leader is a great delegator.”

A big part of that, Cox said, is learning to have full trust in his staff.

“One thing I haven’t always been great at is trusting people to do their jobs, because obviously you never trust anybody more than yourself,” Cox said. “But a great head coach, he trusts his assistants, he trusts the people in the community that are around him, and you’ve got to let people help you, because people want to help you. You’ve just got to let them do their jobs, and maybe when they don’t do their jobs the way you wanted them to, you’ve just got to coach them up just like a player, and that can make for a great thing.”

Cox was 12-7 in his two seasons as Union Pines head coach and takes over a Fairmont program that was 1-5 last season. Cox previously served as an assistant at Fairmont, Lumberton, Scotland and Southern Lee.

