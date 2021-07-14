Lumberton native Faircloth named Chowan volleyball coach

July 14, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
MURFREESBORO — Lumberton native Vanessa Faircloth has been hired to lead the Chowan University volleyball program, the school’s athletic department announced this week.

“We are excited to welcome Vanessa to the Hawks family,” said Patrick Mashuda, Chowan’s vice president of athletics. “Her knowledge and experience within the region will help the Chowan Volleyball program move forward.”

“I want to thank Dr. Kirk Peterson and Patrick Mashuda for the opportunity to see this team grow, develop, and compete at a high level under my direction,” Faircloth said. “I am excited to join the Hawks family and make an impact this season.”

Chowan competes in Conference Carolinas, which The University of North Carolina at Pembroke joined on July 1.

Faircloth comes to Chowan after spending two seasons at Elizabeth City State. Faircloth inherited a team that went 2-24 in 2017 and increased their wins each season. During the 2018 season, Faircloth led the Vikings to their first CIAA tournament berth since 2014. In 2019, the Vikings posted nine wins, including six conference wins to finish third in the Northern Division and earn a consecutive tournament berth.

During her time with the Vikings, Faircloth not only improved wins but production on the court as well. Faircloth took the Vikings from the bottom third of the CIAA in kills, assists, digs, blocks, and service aces, to the middle or top third of the league in those categories, including the biggest improvement, going from 11th in blocks (1.03 per game) to second (1.76 per game).

Prior to Faircloth’s collegiate coaching experience, she spent four years as the recruiting coordinator and coach of the Southeast Regional Volleyball club in Chesapeake, Virginia, serving as the coach for the 18-U girls and 18-U boys teams for the SERV program. Faircloth also spent time as the regional youth development director for Eastern Sports Management in Virginia Beach.

Faircloth spent two seasons as the varsity boys volleyball coach at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, taking the program to the state semifinals in 2017 and was named 6A Region Coach of the Year. Faircloth also coached the Crestwood Middle School boys program, where she was named Coach of the Year in the conference during the 2016 season.

Faircloth started her collegiate playing career at Virginia Intermont, where she ranked second in the conference in total blocks and blocks per set. Faircloth wrapped up her career at Division-I Norfolk State recording 226 kills, 27 service aces, and 77 total blocks in her finals two seasons with the Spartans.

Faircloth returned to Norfolk State to receive her bachelor’s degree in applied mathematical science in 2015.