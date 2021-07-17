From the fringe

July 17, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 62. Herb Oxendine and Ricky Harris finished second with a 65.

Closest to the flag winners were Alton Hagans and Tiger Will.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]