Wrestling event set for Aug. 21 in Rowland

July 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ROWLAND — World Wide Wrestling’s Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment (C.A.G.E.) will hold an event in Rowland on Saturday, August 21.

Carolina Heat will be held at the Southside Alumni Building, located at 606 South Martin Luther King Street in Rowland. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and bell time is at 7 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call 910-422-9125.