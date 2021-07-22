Post 5 squeezes past Port City with late comeback, leads series 1-0

GREENSBORO — It didn’t take long for Lumberton’s presence to be felt at the East-West All-Star Basketball Game Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Both Pirates in the game, Matt Locklear and Charlie Miller, scored multiple baskets as part of a 20-point East run at the outset, leading the East team to a 116-92 win.

“We knew coming into the game, coach said he wanted us to jump out early on them boys,” Locklear said. “We started hitting shots, we hit shots in the beginning, then we got big stops. It was fun; we went up 20-0.”

Miller hit a 3-pointer and was credited a layup after goaltending, both in the first two minutes, before Locklear hit a putback and free throw for a 3-point play, then made a fast-break layup to give the East its 20-0 lead with 6:11 left in the first quarter of the 40-minute game. The East led 39-15 at the end of the quarter.

“We had a huge first quarter,” Miller said. “We started hitting shots and then we started to get a lot of energy from that, and we started to lock up on D and in transition.”

As part of his 18-point, five-rebound night, Locklear hit a pair of layups early in the third quarter and then made two free throws after he was fouled on a putback attempt. He also had two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes.

“It means a lot, I just take pride in rebounding the ball and stuff, and everything else is coming through the flow,” Locklear said.

Locklear hit a putback early in the fourth, then with under five minutes remaining had a fast-break opportunity with no defenders near him; the crowd, wanting a dunk, groaned when Locklear simply laid the ball up, prompting a smile from Locklear.

“It wasn’t me (to dunk it); I just had to take the two points, that’s it,” Locklear said. “I could’ve done it, but I just took the two points.”

Miller struggled from the floor after his hot start, finishing 4-for-11 overall and 3-for-9 from distance, but hit two triples in the final minute. He scored 11 points with two assists and two steals in 16 minutes.

“I hit a couple to start, then I got cold there for a minute,” Miller said. “It felt good to hit a couple at the end and leave on a good note.”

The West cut the East’s lead to seven points early in the fourth before the East pulled away for the 24-point win. Terquavion Smith, an N.C. State signee from Farmville Central, was named MVP after scoring 30 points with seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 30 minutes.

UNC Pembroke signee Bradlee Haskell, from Pinecrest, scored 16 points with four assists and three steals in 26 minutes.

“It was a little different; I just had to get the feel of the game, then get my teammates involved and have fun with it,” Haskell said. “It was a fun experience; I’m ready to see what college has for me.”

St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger played in the girls game; the Fayetteville State signee struggled from the floor and was scoreless in the East’s 87-66 loss.

Eichelberger, who was the Bulldogs’ point guard her first two years and still handled the ball frequently from the shooting guard position as an upperclassman, said her role with the East team as a guard playing off the ball was a big adjustment.

“It was different for sure,” Eichelberger said. “I learned that playing without the ball is something I’m going to learn to do, because I’m used to having the ball, and I see that I struggled without any touches. I’ve got to figure out how to play through that; it taught me something. Being here was fun, but I’ve also learned a lot about myself that I need to work on.”

Eichelberger was 0-for-5 overall and 0-for-2 on 3-point attempts; she had three rebounds in 20 minutes.

The West team outscored the East girls by six or more in each of the first three quarters to build a comfortable lead down the stretch. The West’s Emily Carver, an Appalachian State signee from Enka, scored 10 points with nine rebounds and four assists to earn MVP honors.

Despite not having the game she hoped for statistically, Eichelberger still enjoyed the experience.

“It’s been fun meeting new people,” Eichelberger said. “We clinged just like that; it turned into a family environment really fast.”

The experience itself was also what Locklear and Miller, who are both signed to the Flight 22 post-grad team, will take away from their participation.

“These past three days, we’ve been on the move, we haven’t had no rest time,” Locklear said. “We practiced three times in two days and got to play tonight. But it was really fun to play against everybody and playing with our team, everybody was good. Playing with Baby T (Smith), he was a fun teammate to play with.”

Part of that experience was playing at the Greensboro Coliseum, which hosted the 1974 Final Four and has hosted 49 ACC Tournaments between the men’s and women’s event.

“It’s fun knowing they’ve played ACC tournaments here, legends have played here before,” Locklear said. “It was a fun experience, something you never forget.”