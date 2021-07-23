Summer Spotlight Series: Baldwin looks to get healthy during quick football turnaround

July 23, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Baldwin

Baldwin

ST. PAULS — The quick turnaround between the spring 2021 high school football season and the sport’s return to its normal spot on the calendar this fall will present a new and unique set of challenges for coaches and players alike.

KeMarion Baldwin, coming off his Robeson County Heisman-winning season this spring, discussed those challenges on the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series at robesonian.com.

As a member of the St. Pauls team, who reached the 2AA state championship game, Baldwin’s turnaround is even quicker than it will be for teams who didn’t make the postseason or had an early playoff exit. He’s using that time to get back being 100% healthy.

“Most times, I can take a month off, I get June off,” Baldwin said. “This time I really had to get my body back in shape and take care of it. I had that injury in the state playoff game — I had to recover from that — so I had to take it slow this time.”

While the Bulldogs team will be looking to get back to the state final and try to win it this fall, Baldwin has the potential for another strong season individually as he enters his junior campaign, his second varsity season — but he’s keeping it simple instead of focusing on potential accolades.

“I’m just taking it one game at a time right now,” Baldwin said. “I’m just trying to be the best back I can for my team, don’t get too big-headed, stay humble, follow my coaches and be coachable.”

To watch the full interview, which includes Baldwin’s thoughts on St. Pauls’ playoff run, the experience of playing for a state championship, overcoming his 2019 knee injury and who he looks up to in football, see the top of the page.