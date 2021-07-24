From the fringe

July 24, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Fairmont Golf Club news

The annual Two-Person Open (formerly Member-Guest) will be played on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start both days. This is a two-person team tournament with Saturday playing best ball and Sunday playing Texas Scramble. Cost of the tournament is $115 per player/$230 per team. The tournament is open to everyone that has a USGA handicap. Teams will be pre-flighted. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up and for more information.

Fairmont Golf Club will host the Thursday Evening Scramble on Thursday, July 29 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday afternoon to sign up.

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout winning in a play off over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Herb Oxendine and Ricky Harris won the second flight with Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen coming in second. The third flight was won by W.C. Meares and Jimmy Dyson with Johnny Hunt and Robert Deese taking second. The fourth flight winners were Al Almond and Monte Herring followed by DJ Jones and Gene Harrison.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Eddie Williams with a 70, Mitch Grier 70, Donald Arnette 70, Brook Gehrke 70, Justin Chavis 70, Joe Marks 72, Butch Lennon 72, Joey Todd 72, Evan Davenport 73, Aaron Maynor 73, Andy Andrews 73, James Cox 73, Tim Moore 73, Bert Thomas 74, Bob Antone 74, Clifton Rich 75, Brian Davis 75.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Lonail Locklear and Warner Hall won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 64. Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine finished second with a 65.

Closest to the flag winners were Alton Hagans and Lonail Locklear.

Special winners were Ancil Jacobs, Alton Hagans, Tommy Belch and Knocky Thorndyke.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]