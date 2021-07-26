Stiles: 5 football games to look forward to this fall

Less than one month from now, stadium lights will illuminate Robeson County each Friday night.
The season openers set for August 20 are circled on the calendars of players, coaches and fans alike, but there’s also some games throughout the season, whether a rivalry matchup or a big matchup, that everyone will be looking forward to.
Here are, in chronological order, five of the games I’m most looking forward to for the 2021 football season:
Lumberton at Fairmont, Aug. 20
Sure, this is a game between two teams that combined to win one game in this spring’s season, but there’s still plenty of intrigue with this matchup.
The opening game of the season is always a fun night, as hope abounds for everyone for the upcoming season; this game takes on added hope and excitement for the Golden Tornadoes as it will be Lonnie Cox’s coaching debut at his alma mater. Adam Deese took over Lumberton in the fall of 2019, but this will be the start of his first full season.
While Lumberton-Fairmont matchups are a traditional part of Robeson County’s basketball calendar, the schools haven’t met in football since 2008; Fairmont hasn’t beaten the Pirates since 1975, losing nine straight games since.
Clinton at St. Pauls, Oct. 1
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s realignment will make for some new conference matchups in both the United 8 Conference, which includes Lumberton and Purnell Swett, and the Southeastern Athletic Conference, which includes Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls. The biggest new matchup among Robeson’s teams will start the final month of the regular season when St. Pauls hosts Clinton.
These two schools will be the favorites in the SEAC, with St. Pauls coming off of a 2AA state championship game appearance in the spring and Clinton having been a perennial power in recent years in the East Central Conference. The Dark Horses have lost one conference game or less in seven of the last eight seasons, and none since 2018.
This game will be the first meeting between the schools since 2004, but will kick off what could become a great SEAC rivalry (and potentially across multiple sports) in the coming years.
Fairmont at Red Springs, Oct. 15
While these programs were in two different places in this spring’s season, evidenced by Red Springs’ 41-0 win over Fairmont on Feb. 26, that doesn’t mean this fall’s matchup won’t have some intrigue.
For starters, in-county matchups are always fun. And, this spring notwithstanding, these two schools always seem to play a tight, physical game, regardless of their records entering the contest. The last six meetings, split 3-3 by the teams, have included five decided by 10 points or less and four by one possession.
This will also be the first meeting between close friends Cox and Red Springs’ Lawrence Ches as head coaches.
Red Springs at St. Pauls, Oct. 29
In 2019, Red Springs won the Three Rivers Conference title but lost their rivalry matchup to St. Pauls. This spring, both teams were undefeated entering the regular-season finale, which St. Pauls won 42-25 to claim the TRC crown. Playoff positioning and possibly a SEAC title could be on the line again when these teams meet to finish the regular season.
While St. Pauls proved on the field that they were the better team this spring, a tremendous senior class won’t be on the Bulldogs team this fall. Red Springs reached that de facto conference championship game with a younger group this spring; as they meet the Bulldogs with another year of experience, could they get the best of their rivals for the first time since 2017?
Even if one or both teams isn’t as strong as expected this fall, this will still be a game both communities look ahead to and turn out in full force for.
Purnell Swett at Lumberton, Oct. 29
The other big rivalry game on Oct. 29 will be between two programs that have struggled in recent seasons, including this spring when both were winless; the chance for one team to earn a head-to-head win was canceled due to virus protocols. They’ll close out the regular season with the teams’ first meeting since Nov. 8, 2019.
While there hasn’t often been playoff implications when these schools have met in recent years, the nothing-to-lose atmosphere between two hungry teams at the end of tough seasons has produced some entertaining games, including 2019’s overtime Purnell Swett win.
There’s plenty of unknowns this season, including how well teams will play in the new United 8 Conference and how much each team could improve in the first full season under their coaches, Deese and the Rams’ Stephen Roberson. If things go well for one or both teams, who knows — perhaps for the first time in a while this game could have some playoff impact, adding a new wrinkle to the series.
