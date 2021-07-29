Jernigan remembered for impact as coach

FAIRMONT — In nearly half a century of coaching football, Frank Jernigan made an impact, one which goes far beyond the X’s and O’s.
Jernigan is being remembered as a great coach who cared for his players and taught them valuable life lessons after he died Sunday at age 77.
“God put him on this earth to coach football — for him to be able to coach it that long, 48 years, and him to have that kind of influence,” said son Clay Jernigan, who followed his father into coaching.
Jernigan was the head coach at Fairmont from 1995-2000, and is the school’s third-winningest coach, and coached at Purnell Swett from 2001-03, where he is the fourth-winningest coach.
In a coaching career spanning from 1969-2017, Jernigan also served as an assistant coach in Robeson County at Lumberton and South Robeson, as well as Tabor City, Hallsboro, South Columbus and Green Sea.
He spent many years working at Tabor City under Jack Holley, North Carolina’s second-winningest coach of all-time.
“He could take a kid that was not very good and make him average, take an average kid and make him better than average, just because of the way he coached,” Clay Jernigan said.
At a memorial service held Wednesday at Fairmont High School, Jernigan was remembered as much for what he taught his former players and fellow coaches about life as for what he taught them about football.
“He was determined to not only teach us football, but to teach us life lessons: to be good humans, productive citizens, and always stressed the importance of faith,” Joshua Deese, who played offensive line for Jernigan at Purnell Swett, said during the service. “It speaks volumes to what kind of person he was. He made us work hard, he’d build us up.”
“He taught us so much about life, and life is a lot of ups and downs and a lot of failures,” said Bryan Rabon, who played quarterback at Fairmont under Jernigan. “But he taught me how to fail and how to lose. And he also taught me how to take winning and succeeding. He taught me how to take responsibility, and not to make excuses, though I was hard-headed. He taught me so much, that life was so much bigger than you, but it was really a team — and he taught me how to make everyone around us better if we were going to win.”
The coaches who worked alongside Jernigan remembered him as a great friend — even younger coaches like current Fairmont head coach Lonnie Cox, who worked with Jernigan as an assistant coach at Lumberton.
“He always talked about the relationships with his players — and I think sometimes coaches don’t mention that enough,” Cox told The Robesonian. “In order to be successful in this business, and in order to make the kind of difference you can make, you’ve got to be in this to make a difference in the lives of not only football players but your students, and Coach Jernigan had a remarkable impact on not only his players and his coaches, but he had an impact in the communities that he worked in.”
Those friendships even extended to coaches who faced him from the opposite sideline; Mike Brill eventually worked with Jernigan at Lumberton, but the two had already been close friends for decades, even as they were rival head coaches for a time at Fairmont at South Robeson.
“There’s more memories besides football that we have with our families that’s special to us, because he was one of my closest friends ever,” Brill told The Robesonian. “We did a whole lot together through the years, and it was just a joy. He made me a better man.”
During the service, several former players who grew up without a father in their home described Jernigan as a father figure.
“I didn’t realize until I was sitting here listening, how many that the father’s weren’t around that he helped,” Clay Jernigan said. “I never realized that. He always said, if you show you care about him they’ll play harder for you.”
While Jernigan is most remembered as a football coach, he “coached it all” at various points in his career, Clay Jernigan said, including baseball, basketball, softball and golf.
That allowed his impact to be felt by even more people, across the schools where he taught and coached and the communities he lived in.
“Billy Graham once said a coach will impact more people in one year than the average person will in an entire lifetime,” Joey Price, who coached with Jernigan at Tabor City, said during the service. “When I think of my friend Frank Jernigan, I think of that as true. He’s impacted me; he’s impacted many of you.”
