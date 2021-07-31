From the fringe

Staff report

Rape Crisis Center to hold golf tournament

The Robeson County Rape Crisis Center will hold its first golf tournament on August 13, the Tee Up Against Sexual Violence.

The tournament will be held at Pinecrest Country Club. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The captain’s choice tournament costs $60 per player or $240 per four-person team; this includes cart and green fees, range balls, breakfast and lunch. One mulligan per player can be purchased for $5.

A $300 prize will be awarded for first place, with $200 for second place and $100 for third place. The closest to the pin and long drive winners will each receive $50.

Sponsorships are available, ranging from $200 to $750.

For more information contact Sheila Beck at 910-374-0433 or Rudy Dial at 910-734-8636.

New grandfather makes ace

On just his fifth day of being a grandfather, Roy Williamson made the sixth hole-in-one of his career recently at Pinecrest Country Club.

Williamson aced the par-three 10th hole, using a 5-iron from 195 yards. Trey Martin witnessed the hole-in-one.

Pinecrest senior shootout

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 62. Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine finished second with a 65.

Closest to the flag winners were John Haskins and Ronnie Chavis.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The annual Two-Person Open (formerly Member-Guest) will be played on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start both days. This is a two-person team tournament with Saturday playing best ball and Sunday playing Texas Scramble. Cost of the tournament is $115 per player/$230 per team. The tournament is open to everyone that has a USGA handicap. Teams will be pre-flighted. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up and for more information.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

