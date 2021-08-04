Post 5 eliminated from state tournament, ending successful inaugural season

SHELBY — The Robeson County Post 5 American Legion softball team struggled to get hits at the right time Wednesday morning, leading to their elimination from the state tournament in Shelby.
A 7-3 loss to Wayne County Post 11 ended Post 5’s tournament and its inaugural season.
“We had people on base, we just couldn’t quite get that hit to put us over the hump,” Post 5 coach Jamie Dover said. “To sum it up, their pitcher spotted the ball very well and tied us up a little bit. Finally after about the third time through, we started getting some hits, and about the time we got a rally going they took her out the last part of the game and brought their other pitcher in to close it out for them. We just couldn’t string it together.”
Post 5 got a solo home run from Chan Locklear in the fourth and a two-run homer from Santana Anderson in the sixth, accounting for their three runs of offense. Other baserunners, though, were stranded on the bases in nearly every inning.
“Credit our girls, they kept their heads up,” Dover said. “They could’ve laid down when it was 7-1, but they came back and made it a 7-3 ballgame and we had opportunities after that. Our reserves played well, our starters played well. All year we’ve had timely hitting, and we couldn’t get enough of that timely hitting to push us through.”
Seven different Post 5 players had one hit each.
Wayne County, who defeated Robeson County 9-1 in both teams’ tournament opener Monday and lost Wednesday afternoon’s championship game 9-7 to Davidson County Post 8, scored one run in the first, though Post 5 escaped the inning with no further damage after a double play with the bases loaded.
Wayne County scored three in the third inning and two more in the fourth with a two-run homer.
“That (third) inning, that was enough to give them a cushion,” Dover said. “We came back and made it a ballgame; we had people on base, and we just couldn’t quite pull the trigger. They got some timely hitting, that was it, and the home run put the finishing touches on it.”
The third-place finish at the state tournament ends the season for Post 5, who won the Area II championship and finished 21-4-2 in its first season.
“It’s amazing that we’re a first year team — we almost didn’t play this year but at the last minute got it put together — and the girls came out here and created history,” Dover said. “They’re getting a plaque to give to our Legion Post 5, that’s got all the coaches’ and players’ names on it, with the accomplishment and what we did and everything, third in the state. I think in the future you’ll see more and more girls get interested in playing American Legion Fastpitch.”
Dover thanks parents and the community for their support, and Purnell Swett softball coach William Deese for allowing the team to use the Rams’ facility as their home ballpark.
That support created an environment that allowed success very quickly, with the hopes that the team can remain strong next year.
“We’re looking forward to next year; we’ve got a very good team and I’m proud of them,” Dover said. “Our goal all year was to get to Shelby and win it, and those are lofty goals for a first-year team, but to come through our area and win that, and then to come in third in the state is pretty well.”
