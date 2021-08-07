From the fringe

LUMBERTON — Eight football teams will take to the field in scrimmage action Wednesday in Lumberton, including Fairmont at Red Springs, at the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree.

Two more teams that were scheduled to participate, including the hosts, have their seasons on hold due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Lumberton and Purnell Swett teams both entered into quarantine Thursday after each team had a player test positive for COVID-19, both schools confirmed to The Robesonian. This will also cause both teams’ Week 1 games scheduled for Aug. 20 to be postponed; they will be out of quarantine on Aug. 19 if there are no other issues, but will not have the practice days required by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association in order to be able to play on Aug. 20.

The circumstances are nearly identical to those in this spring’s season for both the Pirates and Rams, as both teams’ seasons were also delayed in February due to virus protocols. Four of Robeson County’s five teams had to quarantine at least once during the spring season.

“It’s something that’s really out of your hands,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “You can’t really get upset about it. It’s frustrating, in the essence that you’ve worked all summer, and now it’s crunch time and you’ve got to go on a two-week hold.”

Players who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine, but both Deese and Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said the majority of their players are not vaccinated.

“I’m disappointed, but not really surprised,” Roberson said. “You think about the vaccination rate in our county — we had a vaccination day at our school and we only had four football players that got vaccinated; a couple other players did it on their own. … Had the student athletes been vaccinated they wouldn’t have had to quarantine so we could’ve prevented having to have a Week 1 postponement.”

“You can’t make kids get vaccinated,” Deese said. “You can put it out there, but it’s up to the kids and the parents to decide what they want to do.”

Lumberton was scheduled to play at Fairmont in Week 1 and Purnell Swett was scheduled to play at St. Pauls. Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said Friday he is in the process of trying to find an available Week 1 opponent; St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer was unsure Friday of his team’s next steps regarding Week 1.

“We were having some good practice those first three days and we were looking forward to playing a really good St. Pauls team,” Roberson said. “The game may get rescheduled if we can figure out how to squeeze it in. It was going to be a great game for our county and both schools and fan bases.”

While the Pirates will not play on their home field in Wednesday’s Jamboree, the event is still on as scheduled for the rest of the teams. Fairmont is scheduled to play Gray’s Creek at 5 p.m., followed by Red Springs vs. Terry Sanford at 6 p.m., East Bladen vs. Heide Trask at 7 p.m. and Scotland vs. South View at 8 p.m.

Heide Trask was originally scheduled to play Lumberton and East Bladen to play Purnell Swett, but those two teams matched up after the Pirates and Rams pulled out of the event.

Each school received 100 tickets to be sold at a discounted rate of $5; tickets are also available at the gate for $7.

Games will consist of two 20-minute halves with a running clock.

St. Pauls will not play in the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree; they will scrimmage against Gray’s Creek on Friday at South View in Hope Mills.

Preseason games are always important for acclimating young players to the varsity level, but they are made even more important after no middle school sports were played in Robeson County in the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some schools were unable to field JV teams in the spring season.

“It’s going to be important for everybody to get some game action,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “We had kind of a quick turnaround since the COVID season, so we shouldn’t be that separated from our guys, but like everybody said, since Robeson County hasn’t had middle school sports in a while, all of our young players, our freshman and our sophomores, are very unproven and unknown, so Wednesday will be a good chance to get a lot of questions answered.”

As Fairmont prepares to face Gray’s Creek, first-year Golden Tornadoes coach Lonnie Cox said he’s communicating with Bears coach Jon Sherman to ensure the scrimmage is beneficial for both teams.

“In the last 15 minutes here at our meeting, we’re already talking about different things we can show each other that will really help us watch film, and help us be able to adjust well when we play our Week 1 game against Lumberton,” Cox said. “I think this Jamboree is a great opportunity to communicate with the opposing coach, do things to each other that’s going to help us see how our kids react, and I think that will help everybody that’s involved in this Jamboree to have a better opportunity to adjust in their Week 1 games.”

As Red Springs faces Terry Sanford, two conference runners-up from this spring’s season will be facing off and providing each other a quality opponent.

“Playing an opponent like Terry Sanford, you can’t beat it, because they’re going to give us an awesome look,” Ches said. “They’re going to give us a very game-like feel, and put a lot of pressure on us, so we’re looking forward to that.

The Jamboree returns for the first time since 2019, as one was not held before last season due to the season’s shortened schedule.

“Lumberton has always done an outstanding job running this Jamboree,” Cox said. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching in it as an assistant at Lumberton, at Fairmont and at Scotland County, and it’s always been first-class, it’s always been extremely well-organized, and I feel like it really prepares you for your Week 1 games.”

“What really makes it nice is that it’s got a very game-like atmosphere, and it’s a first chance for kids that haven’t been put into a little bit of a pressure situation to feel that pressure without it having to count,” Ches said. “That’s a nice dress rehearsal, and I’m just thankful to Lumberton for hosting it every year, and thankful that we’re allowed to play in it. The proximity makes it wonderful.”