UNCP softball adds 9 for ‘22 season including Lancaster, Wilkes

PEMBROKE – UNC Pembroke softball head coach Brittany Bennett announced the addition of nine in-state products for the 2022 season on Tuesday, including two from Robeson County.
The class includes Pembroke natives Syniah Lancaster, who prepped at Lumberton, and Marijo Wilkes, of Purnell Swett. Also in the class are Samantha Allred (Vass), Madison Carriker (Mint Hill), Oliva Hall (Liberty), Lydia Poovey (Denver), Emily Rose (Clayton), Kinsley Sheppard (Laurinburg), and Sydney Williams (Autryville) will all be eligible for immediate competition for the Braves.
“The athleticism and competitive mentality of this class will join our Braves family and major impacts over the next four years,” Bennett said. “If they can develop heavily in the fall, they could impact the lineup immediately. They all have a strong desire to succeed on the field and take pride in competing in the classroom.
“We have brought in players that are versatile and coachable. I have watched these young ladies over the past four years, and it feels great to finally have them in Black and Gold this fall.”
Lancaster was an All-County softball player for the Pirates, who can play all over the diamond. She hit .375 with eight RBIs this spring and was a .308 hitter for her varsity career. She was named a scholar athlete, and plans to major in biology.
Wilkes, an outfielder, was an All-County performer for the Rams, helping lead the team to a conference title and third-round playoff berth this season. She was a .316 hitter this spring with 11 runs and 10 RBIs, earning earned the team’s Gold Glove award; she was also a varsity volleyball player. She also plans to major in biology.
Both Lancaster’s mother, Amylee, and Wilkes’ mother, Danita, are UNCP graduates. Both players were a part of the Robeson County Post 5 American Legion team, which finished third in the state tournament last week.
Allred played at Union Pines and was named All-Region and All-State, while also qualifying for the state tournament in tenis. The utility player plans to major in physical education.
Carriker, a utility player, played at Marlboro Academy, where she earned All-Region and All-State honors and led her team to a South Carolina Independent School Association state championship; she also participated in basketball and cross country in high school. She plans to major in physical therapy.
Hall, an infielder, played at Eastern Randolph, helping lead her team to a state runner-up finish; she was twice named an All-State player. With her travel team, she competed in the 2020 USA Softball Junior Olympic Cup. She plans to major in elementary education.
Poovey, who played at Bandys High School, is a right-handed pitcher. She helped her travel ball team to a second-place finish in the state and 32nd in the nation. She plans to major in exercise science.
Rose, a catcher/utility player, prepped at Clayton High School, and helped lead her travel ball team to a national championship. She plans to major in physical education.
Sheppard, a right-handed pitcher and utility player, played at Scotland High School, and helped lead the Scots to a third-round playoff appearance. She also played volleyball, and her mother, Leslie, is a UNCP graduate. She plans to major in health science.
Williams, an outfielder from Midway High School, where she hit .346 with 15 RBIs and 18 runs as a senior. She plans to major in nursing.