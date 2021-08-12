Fairmont rolls in scrimmage; Red Springs plays low-scoring duel

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker (5) stiff arms a Heide Trask defender during the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree Wednesday in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Jamey Tedder (3) looks towards a loose ball, which he intercepted, against South View during the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree Wednesday in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Jakelsin Mack (14) runs the ball against South View during the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree Wednesday in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — One of Robeson County’s teams put up a lot of points, one didn’t score any. Both defenses played well.

And both coaches took a lot of positives away from the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree Wednesday at Lumberton.

Fairmont defeated Heide Trask 46-0 in scrimmage action, while Red Springs lost to South View 7-0 — though the results on the scoreboard are less important in the preseason than what the teams can learn about themselves.

For Fairmont, it was a strong offensive night, with six touchdowns, and a shutout on the defensive end.

Derrick Baker scored two touchdowns, including a 52-yard run, and Tyrus Morris scored one on the ground for the Golden Tornadoes. Cameron Sweat rushed for one touchdown and threw for one, connecting with Walker Chavis. Jaylen Davis earned a defensive score with a fumble recovery touchdown.

“Derrick didn’t surprise me at all; that’s the kin of expectations we have for him, as well as our other running backs,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “And this triple option, you’re never going to know who’s getting the ball any given play. It could be the dive back, which was Derrick most of the night tonight; the quarterback could carry it, which Tyrus did one time and scored. I don’t think we pitched it any, but that’s the whole purpose of the offense; it allows us to dish the ball out to different people and make defenses wrong.”

While the offense put plenty of points on the board, Cox said there’s still plenty for the team to work on before the Aug. 20 opener against White Oak.

“There’s still a lot of things we can clean up on offense to be the best version of ourselves,” Cox said. “I thought our pad level was a little high, I thought at times we didn’t block the right people — but that’s the whole purpose of a scrimmage. It allows you to see the mistakes you make, you grow from those mistakes.”

Defensively, Fairmont did not allow a first down with the exception of one that Heide Trask obtained via penalty. The Golden Tornadoes forced two turnovers, including a John Poe fumble recovery.

“I thought the most impressive thing we did on defense tonight was we had 11 hats coming to the ball at all time, and that just goes back to the pursuit drills (defensive coordinator Eric) Gould does every day,” Cox said. “Coach Gould also does a turnover circuit every single day, so our kids are looking to strip the ball out, they’re looking to fall on the football and recover it, they’re looking to pick passes off and take them back for six. That’s just the kind of attitude we want to have on defense; we want to be physical and we want to take the football away from people.”

Red Springs’ game was a physical, defensive battle — no surprise between two programs known for that style of play. The game was scoreless after the first half (each game consisted of two 20-minute, running clock halves) with three possessions for each team.

The Red Devils forced two turnovers, with a fumble recovery by Lebron Campbell and an interception by Jamey Tedder.

“We pride ourselves on a physical defense, and we’re starting so many sophomores and underclassmen,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “Our defense has like one senior on it. So I’m so very impressed on how we’re working. Our young guys came to play today. … (South View is) a deep playoff team perennially, so the fact that we were able to hold them to one touchdown — I think they had one big play.”

The Red Devils put together a few good plays offensively, giving them something to build on ahead of next Friday’s opener at Douglas Byrd.

“Scrimmages, you’re just skimming the first few pages of the playbook,” Ches said. “Obviously if we had a week to prepare for their defense, and we had film and could really put together a game plan — sometimes the offense looks a little rough at the beginning when you don’t have the week to prepare. I expect us to get better; little by little, we’re going to get better and better.”

For a team as young as the Red Devils, the scrimmage was an invaluable opportunity to get its players some competitive reps before the games start counting next week.

“We’ve just got to figure out our personnel groupings,” Ches said. “We’ve got to figure out — this is the first chance for most of our young kids to play. Our sophomores didn’t really have a JV season last year, and our freshman haven’t played organized sports since seventh grade, so tonight was very important for our young guys, and we learned a lot, and our young guys got a chance to play. Even our old guys, they got a chance to get out there too.”

