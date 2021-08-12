Lumberton’s McLean, Gomez sign to play collegiately

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jorge Gomez signed Thursday to play college soccer at Barton. He is pictured with his family and Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons.

LUMBERTON — Two former Lumberton High School athletes celebrated their opportunities to play their sport collegiately in signing ceremonies on Thursday.

Devon McLean will play football at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Jorge Gomez will play soccer at Barton College.

McLean, who was previously signed but held his signing ceremony Thursday, has begun practicing in the Braves program.

“It’s amazing; that’s the goal, college,” McLean said. “It’s what I’ve always wanted. I’m just proud and lucky to be where I’m at. I’ve always been surrounded by amazing teammates and coaches and role models. It’s been a journey, but it’s been an amazing journey.”

McLean’s original plans after high school graduation were to join the military. That changed when the Braves called with a playing opportunity.

“That was an amazing phone call. That changed everything,” McLean said. “It was a tryout, so I had to go down there and run some routes and do everything. Once they called me, I really wanted to do it.”

Three of McLean’s high school coaches played at UNCP, he said. The Braves plan to use him as a “hybrid guy,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said, including at the fullback and tight end positions.

“They’re getting a hard worker; a tremendous talent as far as work ethic and dedication,” Deese said. “He’s always been a staple here at Lumberton. We called him our own little G.A.— he was (practically) part of the coaching staff; he was that in tune with what we did offensively and defensively. He’s definitely going to be one of their top workers over there.”

McLean had one receiving and one rushing touchdown in the Pirates’ three-game season this spring.

Former Lumberton quarterback Russell Echard also signed recently with UNCP; he was scheduled to participate in Thursday’s signing but was unable to attend.

“Russell is a 4.5 GPA kid; he’s a workaholic when it comes to the film room,” Deese said. “With him getting to UNCP, I think it’s going to be big for him in the weight room, but I really do Russell shining at UNCP and eventually taking over that quarterback spot. Time will tell; add some strength to him, and playing college football is the main thing, and having the opportunity is big for Russell. I know he’s excited.”

Gomez had to wait late in the recruiting cycle to get an opportunity, but that chance came with an offer from Barton.

“It was late in the process, due to COVID,” Gomez said. “I really didn’t have film or anything, because COVID took away a lot of that, but yeah, I got what little bit of film I had, emailed a bunch of coaches, and had a bunch come back, but Barton was the first one to pull the trigger on me, and came out to my games and watched me, and offered me a scholarship, and from there I just signed it. I’m ready to go.”

Other schools showed interest, but Barton, located in Wilson, was the only school to give Gomez an offer.

“The coach really made me feel like they wanted me to play,” Gomez said. “I had talked to a few of the teammates, and the program’s actually really good. I feel like it’ll be great for me to continue my soccer career.”

Gomez had 13 goals and 15 assists in his Pirates career, including four goals and four assists in six games as a senior.

“First and foremost they’re getting a good person, and an excellent student, and he’s a very passionate soccer player,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “Getting recruited late in the process, a lot of that’s due to COVID, but I think they’re getting a steal. I think he’s going to go up there and do well for them. Jorge’s probably one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever coached, and he’s going to go up there and compete, he’s going to work hard, he’s got a good work ethic, and for him personally, I’m excited.”

