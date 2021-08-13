A championship experience: West Robeson, Lumberton teams savor Dixie Youth World Series trip

Contributed photo The Lumberton AAA (age 9-10) Dixie Youth Baseball team played in the DYB World Series this week in Laurel, Mississippi. Contributed photo The West Robeson Majors Dixie Youth Baseball team poses with the third-place trophy after its final game at the DYB World Series in Laurel, Mississippi this week. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The West Robeson Majors Dixie Youth Baseball team poses with the third-place trophy after returning home Friday from the DYB World Series in Laurel, Mississippi.

LAUREL, Miss. — The West Robeson Majors and Lumberton AAA teams that participated in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series this week didn’t win the championship.

But they left with some memories that will last far longer than any championship glory would.

The teams’ appearance marked the first time two Dixie Youth teams from the same North Carolina county have ever advanced to the World Series in the same year.

West Robeson’s Majors team (age 11-12) finished third in the tournament and earned the event’s Sportsmanship Award.

“Our kids played flawless ball for the most part; nothing extreme either way,” West Robeson coach Eric Freeman said. “Our hitting showed up well, our pitching was great, our defense was great. Our attitudes were good; that was one of the biggest things that we focus on is a good attitude in the motel reflects a good attitude on the baseball field, so we were big on keeping positive vibes and keeping everything positive.”

“It was a good experience,” player Kendan Hunt, 12, said. “My favorite game was when I hit a home run, and another thing was when I was pitching. I pitched against a home run team, and nobody hit a home run.”

Freeman received a call from tournament officials as the team began traveling back home on Thursday that they were receiving the Sportsmanship Award, and said he may have been more excited for that award than if the team had won the championship.

“You can practice enough and get enough good players to go anywhere and win a championship one time; we see that in professional (sports) all the time,” Freeman said. “But sportsmanship is something that you can’t put together. We can’t coach it, we can’t teach it; that really shows the influence that the kids have at home, from their parents. That’s their foundation, and it just trickles over to the field.”

West Robeson’s two tournament losses both came in close games — a 5-4, extra-inning loss to Texas and Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to South Carolina which eliminated them — and came to the top two finishers in the tournament.

“We were really close to winning it all,” Freeman said. “The good thing is, we lost two games up there, and the two teams we lost to ended up in the championship game. We got beat by two good teams, but it was a close game on both of them. Both of our losses could’ve went either way.”

West Robeson did win two elimination games in the tournament, a 5-1 win Monday against Virginia and a 7-1 victory Tuesday over Louisiana. This was after they won their tournament opener 7-4 against Texas on Saturday and lost Sunday’s seven-inning game to Texas.

“When you’re in the loser’s bracket, you always have to play like tomorrow’s not promised, because it’s not; you can’t save a pitcher,” Freeman said. “Our philosophy with them in the loser’s bracket was leave it all on the field — be aggressive at the plate, throw strikes, make diving plays, because you might not be washing your uniform tonight if you don’t.”

The West Robeson team stopped in Atlanta on the way home to attend an Atlanta Braves game, the first major-league game for most of the players.

The trip was even possible, Freeman said, because of support from the Town of Pembroke, Robeson County and North Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball, as well as community support, including financial support that allowed the team to participate.

Lumberton’s AAA team (age 9-10) also played well, despite a 1-2 record, with losses coming to the second- and third-place finishers.

“We faced two of the top three teams there, and we held those two teams to less than the other teams held them to,” Lumberton coach Steve Stone said. “It was just about our offense; we couldn’t string enough hits together. We left multiple runners on base multiple times in each game. But all the young’uns went down there and had a good time, and as far as I know they all made it home safe and sound, and they got to experience it.”

Lumberton lost 3-0 to Texas, the eventual third-place finisher, in its tournament opener on Saturday. They defeated Mississippi 6-3 in an elimination game Sunday before losing to Georgia 6-3 on Monday, ending their tournament; Georgia eventually finished second.

“It could’ve gone either way; two of the teams we lost to came in second and third, so that’s 10U baseball for you,” Stone said. “Other than that, the kids had a fun experience, once in a lifetime. They stayed optimistic and were very enjoyable and very coachable. The boys stayed proud and optimistic, and they were never down on themselves and thought they were in it all the time.”

The biggest takeaway for Lumberton was also the experience.

“The experience was a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most ballplayers. It was the first time this team’s ever traveled out of the state to play in the World Series,” Stone said. “These young’uns will go on and a lot of them will play college ball, and they’ll play ball together, and we’ll look back on it. Every year, every two years, this group of young’uns is going to compete in whatever level they’re at.”

Lumberton will host the 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series at Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex.

