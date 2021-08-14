Scores, final round tee times for Kiwanis-All American Golf Tournament

August 14, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

44th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament

Final Round Tee Times

Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club

(First-round score in parenthesis)

Championship Flight

1:28 — Mark Kinlaw/Jeff Wishart (64), William Carter/Burns McBride (64)

1:20 — Jamie Locklear/Nick Lowery (65), John Haskins/Larry Cloninger (66)

1:12 — Starter’s time

1:04 — Scott Benton/Brook Gehrke (67), Tray Martin/Steve Pippin (68)

First Flight (starts at 69)

12:56 — Austin Locklear/Lenny Locklear (68), David Ayers/Bryan Ayers (69)

12:48 — Starter’s time

12:40 — Ryan Bass/Brad Locklear (69), Danny Henderson/Mike Chuchacz (69)

12:32 — Mack Kenney/Jeff Broadwell (69), Lonail Locklear/Larry Lynn Locklear (69)

12:24 — Thomas Torres/Tyler Griggs (69), Gavin Locklear/Gary Locklear (70)

12:16 — Jaford Clark/Gerald Frye (70), Matt McIntyre/William McMillan (71)

12:08 — Starter’s time

12:00 — Mark Lassiter/Keith McGirt (72), Phillip Wallwork/Eric Bennett (72)

11:52 — David Lowery Jr./Yarnell Locklear (72), Roy Williamson/Russ Seasock (72)

Second Flight

11:44 — Ben Collins/Dick Christy (73), Jonathan Blue/Kent Chavis (73)

11:36 — Kyle Covington/Chris Rice (73), Adrian Lowery/Benford Harris (73)

11:28 — Starter’s time

11:20 — Don Metzger/Jeff Slabe (73), Dustin Paul/Chuck Smith (73)

11:12 — Daniel Gane/Matt Walker (74), Travis Kemp/Ryan Ventura (74)

11:04 — Timmie Stultz/Marty Hunt (74), Luckey Welsh/Tom Cleveland (74)

Third Flight (starts at 75)

10:56 — Todd Nurnberger/Dwayne Smith (74), Mark Smaizys/Ken Stephenson (75)

10:48 — Starter’s time

10:40 — Marcus White/Calvin Hammonds (75), Knocky Thorndyke/Billy Bullock (75)

10:32 — Tommy Britt/Joe Marks (75), Allan Campbell/Paul Little (76)

10:24 — Bruce Mullis/Bud Jennings (76), Bob Antone/Atlas Warwick (76)

10:16 — Evan Davenport/Elliott Davis (76), Patrick Prevatte/Ethan Prevatte (76)

10:08 — Starter’s time

Fourth Flight (starts at 77)

10:00 — Joe Butler/Rick Hartney (76), Kevin Walker/Justin Strickland (77)

9:52 —Don Atkinson/Jeff Tedder (77), John Grissom/Bruce Creech (77)

9:44 — Chris Jackson/Ronnie Hunt (77), Timmy Kinlaw/Mickey Strickland (78)

9:36 — Carey Read/Ryan Hundley (78), Glen Turner/Roddy Elliott (78)

9:28 —Pandora Carter/Daryl McIver (78), Kenny Biggs/Buddy Livingston (78)

9:20 — Starter’s time

9:12 — Ricky Harris/Herb Oxendine (78), Brian Taylor/Ashton Woods (79)

9:04 — Kathy Hansen/Bobby Donovan (79), Andy Palma/Archie Palma (79)

Fifth Flight (starts at 80)

8:56 — Chad Atkinson/Connor Bridgeman (79), Ryan Tyson/Michael White (80)

8:48 — James Blackwell/Matthew Lassiter (81), Kent Locklear/Dewey Deese (82)

8:40 — Starter’s time

8:32 — Ryan Chavis/Willie Nastasi (83), Tom Sampson/David Lowry Sr. (83)

8:24 — Craig Canady/Jack Lowery (82), Eric Locklear/Harry Andrews (83)

8:16 — Brad Martin/Chris Summers (84), Kevin Newberry/Jeff Collins (86)

8:08 — John Davison/Jimmy Thigpen (88), Joe Osman/Tony Jenkins (89)

8:00 — John Davison Jr./Jacob Davison (92)