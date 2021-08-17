McGirt to play KFT Finals

LUMBERTON — Mark Kinlaw and Jeff Wishart stood on the 16th tee at Pinecrest Country Club in Sunday’s final round of the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament unsure of exactly how they stood in the tournament, but knowing they most likely needed to make some birdies in the final three holes.

As it turned out, they needed to birdie all three — and they did.

Playing the last three holes in nine strokes, including a 12-foot birdie putt by Wishart on the 18th, gave the team of 60-year-olds their second consecutive win in the event, a one-stroke victory over Scott Benton and Brook Gehrke.

“We didn’t know very much until the last couple of holes; we were just concentrating on ourselves and trying to make birdies,” Wishart said. “The last couple holes, we knew we had to have a couple more, based on the history of the course, we knew 4 or 5 under would not be good enough.”

Benton and Gehrke, who began the final round of the two-day best-ball tournament three shots behind Kinlaw and Wishart, shot 62 on Sunday, including a back-nine 29. The team eagled the par-5 15th and birdied the final three holes to post the number Kinlaw and Wishart had to beat.

“We finished birdie-birdie-birdie, but they finished eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie,” Wishart said. “That was a pretty strong finish for both of us. But we feel fortunate to get out of there with a win. It was not easy yesterday, we struggled through a little bit. With them putting up such a good number, we had to grind the last few holes.”

Kinlaw and Wishart, who shot 64 in both rounds of the tournament, didn’t know for sure where they stood until playing the 18th.

“We walked on the green, and I saw (Kiwanis treasurer) Bruce Mullis and motioned for him to come over, and said how do things stand, and he said ‘you’ve got to make that to win the tournament, y’all are tied,” Kinlaw said. “I missed my putt, and Jeff made his to win it. Jeff just made a great putt, and he’s a good putter and putts well under pressure, and he just made a great putt.”

Wishart birdied No. 16, the toughest handicap hole on the course, and Kinlaw birdied 17, both by making putts of about 12 feet. Their three-birdie surge came after Wishart had three-putted for par at the par-5 11th and Kinlaw did the same at the 15th.

The win is the fourth as a pairing for Kinlaw and Wishart (also in 2011, 2017 and 2020), and Kinlaw’s ninth overall, breaking a tie with Dyrck Fanning for the most in the tournament’s 44-year history. Wishart won for the seventh time.

“I’m a former Kiwanian and a past president of the club, and it’s a great club, it a great cause to help the youth of the county,” Kinlaw said. “So the tournament means a lot to me, and it’s always been a great event with some great players through the years. So to have won that many means I’ve beat some really good players, and I mean some outstanding players.”

The first of Kinlaw’s nine titles came in 1991 paired with his father, Charles Kinlaw, who is now 91 and witnessed the final four holes of the tournament Sunday.

The high-school classmates became the first team to successfully defend at the tournament since Fanning and Benton in 2007, and broke their own record as the tournament’s oldest winners.

“We know how to play the course; we’ve grown up playing it, and we both know how to hit fairways and greens,” Kinlaw said. “I think we know where to hit it on the course and where not to hit it, and I think we do that the best that we can.”

“It feels good, because you don’t know how many more you’ve got in you,” Wishart said. “We both work hard at it, practice a lot, walk a lot, so it feels good to be able to hang with them and keep putting your name on that little plaque.”

John Haskins and Larry Cloninger shot rounds of 66 and 68 to finish third in the championship flight. William Carter and Burns McBride, who shared the 18-hole lead with Wishart and Kinlaw, shot 71 Sunday and finished fourth.

A highlight of the event was a hole-in-one by Brian Taylor, who recorded his first career ace on the 10th hole with a 3-hybrid from 192 yards. Organizers believe it is the first hole-in-one in the tournament since Kenny Biggs aced the second hole in 1991. Taylor and Ashton Woods shot two rounds of 79 to finish eighth in the fourth flight; Ricky Harris and Herb Oxendine were playing with Taylor and Woods.

“That was exciting for him, and for his group to see that,” tournament chairman Bruce Jobe said. “That was great.”

The tournament was once again a successful event for Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton; the tournament raised over $26,000 last year, and Jobe expects this year’s amount to be close to that.

“We had a good tournament, good August Robeson County weather. We had one 25-minute delay Sunday afternoon. It was a very exciting finish,” Jobe said. “We appreciate our sponsors and our golfers, and it looks like this again will be a very good year to raise funds that will benefit the children of Robeson County. We had a lot of great help from Kiwanis members throughout the preparation and throughout the weekend.”

Even after the thrilling victory, the reason for the tournament was not lost on Kinlaw and Wishart.

“It’s for a good cause; we know it’s for the kids and everything, that’s the priority,” Wishart said. “But it’s also a good tournament, a good competitive tournament. The course is in really good shape, so it’s fun to play it like that.”

“It’s a very good tournament with a lot of good players in it and you have to play well to win,” Kinlaw said. “(Pinecrest head pro Dwight Gane) and his staff do a great job with the tournament, and the Kiwanis Club is to be commended for what they’ve done with the tournament for so many years.”

Mack Kenney and Jeff Broadwell won the first flight with a final-round 65, with Ryan Bass and Brad Locklear finishing second and Danny Henderson and Mike Chuchacz in third.

Jonathan Blue and Kent Chavis shot a final-round 69 to claim the second flight title, ahead of runners-up Ben Collins and Dick Christy and third-place Todd Nurnberger and Dwayne Smith.

In the third flight, Marcus White and Calvin Hammonds improved six strokes from Saturday to Sunday with a 69 to finish first; Mark Smaizys and Ken Stephenson finished second and Bob Antone and Atlas Warwick were third.

Chris Jackson and Ronnie Hunt won the fourth flight ahead of Biggs and Buddy Livingston in second and Ricky Harris and James H. Oxendine in third.

Tom Sampson and David Lowery made an 11-stroke improvement to win the fifth flight with a final-round 72, with Ryan Tyson and Michael White in second and Tom Sampson and David Lowery taking third.