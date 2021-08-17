McGirt to play KFT Finals

August 17, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Most of the field at this week’s Albertson’s Boise Open is hoping to earn status on the PGA Tour.

William McGirt is trying to defend his.

The Fairmont native is in the tournament field for the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the three-event series which determines PGA Tour playing status for next season for those not already exempt.

The field includes players ranked first through 75th on the KFT’s points list for this season, and the players who ranked 126th to 200th in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup standings. Players on a medical extension, including McGirt, are also allowed to play in the events.

If McGirt were to finish the KFT Finals as one of the top 25 points earners at the end of the three events, he would regain full status for the entire 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

McGirt is currently through 12 PGA Tour starts of a 29-event major medical extension; he has earned 14 of the 375 FedExCup points required by the end of the extension to maintain his Tour playing status. The KFT Finals events do not count towards his 29-start extension.

His last start was a missed cut at the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in early July. He made the cut the week before at the Travelers Championship, finishing tied for 70th; he had missed seven cuts in his previous eight starts before that week.

McGirt has two previous starts in the Albertson’s Boise Open, a tie for 42nd in 2011 and a tie for 43rd in 2010. He tied for 35th in his last KFT start, the AdventHealth Championship in May.