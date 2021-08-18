‘Belief is a powerful thing’: Fairmont hosts White Oak in season opener

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont varsity football team has some talented players it didn’t have last year, more depth, and a new head coach as it prepares to open its season.
But it also has something else that’s been missing: belief.
“Belief is a powerful thing, and when young men start to be successful in the things they’re doing, it’s going to further build their confidence,” coach Lonnie Cox said. “When the kids start believing, it brings energy, it brings excitement, and we’re looking forward to our first real game this Friday night.”
That energy and excitement will continue to build for the Golden Tornadoes as they host White Oak Friday at 7 p.m. in their season opener.
The belief that Cox says is increasing among his team comes after the Golden Tornadoes’ 46-0 scrimmage win over Heide Trask last week, one in which they moved the ball efficiently on the ground and allowed only one first down defensively, which came on a penalty.
Now Fairmont (1-5 last season) will play a game that counts when the Vikings come visiting from Jacksonville.
“The past is behind us; it’s a new day for Fairmont football,” Cox said. “Obviously we’re trying to put culture and discipline in place to lay a true, solid foundation, but at the same time we’re trying to win every football game we can, and we’re going into this Friday night with one purpose: to win. The motto is, who’s going to be more hungry? We plan on eating.”
White Oak, coached by Jonathan Byrd, was 1-6 last season, including a 1-4 record in the Coastal 3A Conference, with their lone win coming in the season finale against Northside-Jacksonville.
Senior quarterback Sidney Lee is the Vikings’ biggest offensive weapon; he rushed for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns last season while throwing for 703 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
“Their quarterback is a freak athlete,” Cox said. “He’s got the ability to run and throw, but he can hurt you with his legs. They’re a zone-read type football team, and their quarterback is looking to pull the football and run. So it’s going to be important for us to contain him and not allow them big plays, and force them to do things they don’t want to do.”
Defensively, White Oak allowed 41.1 points per game last season. Cox has installed the triple-option offense, featuring running back Derrick Baker and quarterback Cameron Sweat, among others, and hopes game reps will help his players feel more comfortable in that system.
“We’re just looking to continue to build on our offense; we’re putting a true system in place,” Cox said. “We’re running an offense that’s not based on a collection of plays, but a system. So when they find an answer to stop one play, we want to do something a little different to go against whatever they’re trying to do defensively to stop us.”
Depth could be an X-factor, Cox said, as the Golden Tornadoes face their 3A opponent.
“I believe when White Oak gets off the bus, they’re going to have about 60 or 65 kids; we’re going to have about 35 or 40, and that’s with us moving some of the JV kids up. So it’s going to be really important for us to run and condition this week and be able to last in the third and fourth quarter when White Oak will have fresh guys to put in.”
The game will be the first meeting between the schools on the gridiron.
Red Springs at Douglas Byrd
With two Robeson County teams finishing up a two-week quarantine and a third unable to find a Week 1 opponent as a result, Red Springs will be the only other Robeson County team to play a Week 1 game. The Red Devils travel to Douglas Byrd for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
Red Springs (4-2 last season) played for a conference title this spring after winning one in 2019. Douglas Byrd enters this season with far less recent success — the Eagles were 0-6 this spring for their third winless season in five years. New coach Maurice Huey, who joins the program from Hoke County, is hoping to revitalize the program, with more depth and excitement on this year’s team.
Red Springs is younger than the team that entered the regular-season finale at 4-0 last season, but quarterback Colton Locklear begins his senior season as the team’s leader and looks to build on last year’s campaign. The Red Devils plan to use several running backs, including Angel Washington and Jakelsin Mack, as they continue with their run-heavy offense.
Defensively, Red Springs is known for its physical play over the last two years — though it’s a younger group now — while the Douglas Byrd offense is coming off a season in which it totaled eight points.
Friday marks the first meeting between the teams in history.
