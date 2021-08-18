Johnson named to Braves Club post

PEMBROKE — Advancement Office officials at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Tuesday that Tyler Johnson, a four-time scholar-athlete at NC State with previous stints as an administrator in two other collegiate athletics departments, has joined the department as Director of Braves Club Annual Giving.

Johnson transitions to his new position after serving as assistant athletics director at Fayetteville Tech. He also has a previous stop in the athletics department at Western Illinois.

“Vice Chancellor Varley and I are very excited about bringing Tyler on to our team. His creativity, organization and energy will be welcomed by staff and donors alike,” athletic director Dick Christy said.

A native of Lockport, Ill., Johnson has already attained a wealth of experience across several areas of intercollegiate athletics and administration. Amid a standout collegiate wrestling career, he served as site manager for the City of Raleigh before gaining career experience in collegiate athletics as part of a summer internship program in NC State’s strength & conditioning program in 2016.

The next step of Johnson’s budding career took him to Macomb, Illinois, where he served 16 months as a graduate assistant at Western Illinois and attained experience in athletic administration, including academics and compliance, as well as development and ticketing. He also occupied a key role within the department’s gender equity committee, and also represented WIU at the 2020 NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar.

He joined the staff at FTCC in January 2021 where he tended to multiple areas of the 5-year-old athletics department. In addition to his duties as a sport administrator, he handed tasks in areas of academics, compliance and game operations.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Dick Christy, Vice-Chancellor Steve Varley and the rest of the UNC Pembroke family for giving me this opportunity,” Johnson said. “UNC Pembroke has had a lot of recent success, and it is a privilege to become a part of something so special. I am ecstatic to meet all the great donors that have helped provide world-class support for the student-athletes at UNC Pembroke over the years, and can’t wait to be a part of the great culture and the local community that surrounds UNC Pembroke.”

A four-time Atlantic Coast Conference Scholar-Athlete honoree, Johnson helped pace the Wolfpack to a trio of ACC championships, as well as a fourth-place finish at the 2018 NCAA Championships. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from NC State in 2019, and completed his graduate work in sport management at Western Illinois in 2020.

Harper promoted to full-time volleyball assistant

UNC Pembroke volleyball head coach Carly Wehling announced on Tuesday that Jaleesa Harper, a former graduate assistant coach and interim assistant coach for the program, has been elevated to a full-time assistant coach role.

Harper will enter her fourth season as an assistant coach for the Black & Gold in 2021-22, having previously joined the program as a graduate assistant coach prior to the 2018 campaign. She served the program as an interim assistant coach in each of the last two seasons, including a spring campaign that saw the Braves register their best conference performance in two decades.

“Jaleesa is an integral part of this program, and I am elated that she is now has the opportunity to work with our team in a full-time role,” Wehling said. “She has been extremely important to me in my transition to head coach, and I am looking forward to continuing that relationship as we build UNCP Volleyball into a perennial contender for both region and national championships.”

Prior to trekking to Pembroke, Harper gained a wealth of experience at both the high school and club levels following a standout career as a collegiate student-athlete. She immersed herself in the coaching world in 2015 when she took over the reins of the varsity girls team at Fike High School in Wilson, N.C., where she led the Demons to nearly 30 victories in three seasons, as well as a pair of state playoff appearances. Under her tutelage, Fike ranked among the area’s best programs in kills, blocks and service aces, and the Demons sent three or more student-athletes to first team all-conference laurels following each of the three campaigns as well.

Harper overlapped her time at Fike High School with a four-year coaching stint across a pair of state club organizations, first with the Wilson Elite Volleyball Club from 2015-16, and then as the head coach of the Carolina Shockwave Volleyball Club in Goldsboro during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. She led the Shockwave to championship honors at a regional tournament in March 2019 as well.

A regular on the camp circuit, Harper as served as a camp clinician/instructor at several events across her coaching career, including UNCP’s volleyball camps that are held each June on campus and with the Carolina Union Volleyball Club.

A native of Elm City, Harper was a standout player at Claflin, and helped pace the Lady Panthers to more than 100 victories from 2010-13, as well as three Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) division crowns. A four-time academic all-conference honoree, she compiled a .210 career hitting percentage, while also registering 177 blocks as well. She also raked in team most improved recognition following her freshman year, and coaches award honors as a senior.

Harper earned her bachelor’s degree in sport management and business administration from Claflin in 2014, and completed her graduate work in sports administration at UNCP in 2020.

Braves track and field to hold open tryout

Peter Ormsby, UNCP’s director of cross country and track and field, announced Tuesday that the Braves will be holding an open tryout for the 2021-22 UNCP track & field teams on Sept. 3 at the Dick & Lenore Taylor Track. The tryout will begin at 6 p.m. Students wishing to participate in the tryout must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Results must be dated within six days of tryout date.

In order to participate, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours for the fall semester at UNCP and be in good academic standing. Please bring a (forms linked below) waiver and release for tryout form, proof of a physical within the past six months, sickle cell testing results and COVID-19 test results. Successful candidates should have no conflicts in their schedule between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

All other necessary forms and waivers will be filled out at the open tryout date. Participants are expected to provide their workout gear.

Any students interested in this opportunity need to contact associate head coach Matthew Stuck at [email protected] or assistant coach Eddie Mahana [email protected]