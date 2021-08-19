High school football picks for Week 1

August 19, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor

Week 1 of the high school football season is here.

It’s not a full slate of games, as Lumberton and Purnell Swett finish their COVID-19 quarantine. The St. Pauls team also went into quarantine on Thursday, through Sept. 2, postponing their Week 2 and Week 3 games against Westover and Northside-Jacksonville. Efforts to make these games up are ongoing, coach Mike Setzer told The Robesonian.

But for those who do get to play this Friday, Week 1 brings the first opportunity of the fall to earn a victory on the field.

Here are some picks for how those games will play out:

White Oak at Fairmont

There’s a renewed energy in the Fairmont football program as alum Lonnie Cox begins his first season at head coach. And while that alone may be reason to believe the Golden Tornadoes will play better than last season’s 1-5 record, there’s also other reasons in personnel.

Derrick Baker is back, after a year away, as the feature back and Cameron Sweat will run the offense at quarterback. As is often the case, there’s no shortage of athletes on this Fairmont team.

Like Fairmont, White Oak is coming off a struggle this spring, when they were 1-6. Two factors, though, could favor the Vikings. One is quarterback Sidney Lee, a dual-threat weapon the Tornadoes will be looking to contain. The other is depth, as the 3A school will likely have more players dressed out than Fairmont.

But the excitement around the Golden Tornadoes program entering this season should be visible on the field on Friday night, and can translate to a victory.

Fairmont 28, White Oak 20

Red Springs at Douglas Byrd

These two programs have been polar opposites in recent years, with Red Springs finishing first and second in the Three Rivers Conference the last two seasons and Douglas Byrd posting three winless seasons the last five years.

The Eagles program starts anew with first-year coach Maurice Huey, with participation numbers reportedly up and a new outlook in place. Quarterback Jameion Johnson is poised for a breakout season.

Red Springs is far younger than the successful teams of the last two seasons, but those younger players in key roles showed a lot of promise, particularly defensively, in last week’s scrimmage against South View.

While it’s hard to know for sure what to expect in season opener, Red Springs has an established identity; look for the Red Devils to be strong in the run game and on defense and earn the win.

Red Springs 34, Douglas Byrd 14

