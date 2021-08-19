UNCP soccer picked 2nd in Conference Carolinas preseason poll

August 19, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke soccer team is projected to be a contender for the league title amid their inaugural season as a member of Conference Carolinas in 2021 as the Braves were tabbed second in a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches that was released late Wednesday afternoon.

The Braves received 127 points including two first place votes and nestled in 14 points behind preseason favorite Mount Olive (141) who will dive into the new campaign as defending Conference Carolinas champions. Mount Olive raked in 10 first-place votes, while Belmont Abbey was awarded the remaining first-place tally.

Points were awarded on a 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.

The Black and Gold finished the 2020 season with a 6-4-1 clip and return all but four players from the 2020 squad, while also adding three newcomers.

UNC Pembroke will get an unofficial start to its 2021 season on Tuesday when it scrimmages the UNC Club Soccer-White team at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and admission to all UNCP home soccer contests is free.

Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Mount Olive 141 (10)

2. UNC Pembroke 127 (2)

3. North Greenville 119

4. Chowan 106

5. Belmont Abbey 103 (1)

6. Francis Marion 85

7. Lees-McRae 84

8. Barton 68

9. Emmanuel 66

10. King 41

11. Erskine 38

12. Southern Wesleyan 19