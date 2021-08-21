McGirt misses cut by 1 in Boise

August 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
BOISE, Idaho — William McGirt needed to play well on Friday and shoot 67 to make the cut at the Albertson’s Boise Open.

He played well — and shot 68.

McGirt made seven birdies on the day, but a double bogey at the par-3 13th took the Fairmont native off the cut line in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, played at Hillcrest Country Club. After making birdies on holes No. 15 and 16 to get back to the cut line, he made bogey on the par-3 17th after putting his tee shot in a bunker.

McGirt put himself in position to make the cut with a 3-under 33 on the front nine on Friday.

In the opening round Thursday, McGirt played his first nine holes in 2-over 37 on Hillcrest’s back nine, and bogeyed No. 1 after making the turn, before an eagle on the par-5 second hole turned the momentum back to his favor. He made two more birdies on the day and finished the round with a 1-over 72.

The event is the first in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. While McGirt still has 17 starts remaining in his major medical extension on the PGA Tour, he can regain Tour status regardless of the extension if he is one of the top 25 points earners overall in the three KFT Finals events.

McGirt is in the field at next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. The third KFT Finals event is the Korn Ferry Tour Championship scheduled for Sept. 2-5 in Newburgh, Indiana.

Mark Hubbard, John Huh, Ben Kohles, Patrick Rodgers, Chad Ramey, Hayden Buckley and J.J. Spaun are tied for the lead. Camilo Villegas, a past Wyndham Championship winner and former top-10 player in the world rankings, also missed the cut by one stroke.