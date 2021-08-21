Local roundup: Devils defeat Douglas Byrd in opener

August 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Red Springs football team trailed Douglas Byrd in the second quarter of Friday’s game when the game was stopped for a lightning delay.

The Red Devils responded when play resumed, keeping the Eagles off the scoreboard the rest of the way to earn a 22-8 victory in their season opener.

“Our kids resolve and perseverance through the delay, that’s something hard for a sophomore-laden team,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “I can’t be more proud of the kids for their character, integrity, and willingness to fight and persevere. That’s what won tonight.”

The Red Devils trailed 8-6 at the time of the delay; they scored the go-ahead touchdown to make it a 14-6 game midway through the third quarter and added one more early in the fourth.

“Our conditioning won tonight,” Ches said. “I think we ran (twice as many) offensive plays. We broke out that Red Springs F-150 again.”

Freelo Thompson rushed for a touchdown and recovered two fumbles for Red Springs; Angel Washington also rushed for a touchdown. Colton Locklear threw for a touchdown, caught by Mishon Wilson; Locklear also rushed for one two-point conversion and threw for another, to Chris Bryant.

The Red Devils defense forced four turnovers, with three fumble recoveries and an interception by Jamey Tedder.

“I’m proud of the kids tonight, and we’ve just got to keep getting better,” Ches said.

The Red Devils host Forest Hills next week.

Hoke shuts out Lumberton soccer

The Lumberton boys soccer team lost 5-0 to Hoke County in nonconference play Thursday.

Hoke County (2-0) scored four first-half goals, then added one more goal in the second half.

“We got outplayed and outworked tonight by a very good Hoke team,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “Good response from our boys after halftime, but we just couldn’t get that elusive first goal to change the game. And we had some chances.”

Lumberton is 1-1 and hosts Hoggard on Tuesday.