White Oak takes opener as Fairmont struggles up front

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
White Oak’s Sidney Lee (white jersey, center) is tackled by Fairmont defenders Kyran McKee (55), Tyreke Thompson (20), John Poe (10) and Walker Chavis (8) during Friday’s game in Fairmont.
Fairmont’s Derrick Baker (5) runs through the block of Demarcus Grissett (40) during Friday’s game against White Oak in Fairmont.
FAIRMONT — The saying that football games are won and lost in the trenches is cliché, but it’s also true.
Friday’s game between Fairmont and White Oak provided the latest example.
The Golden Tornadoes struggled to block Vikings defenders enough to give their offense time to operate, while Fairmont’s defense wasn’t as successful in penetrating the White Oak offensive line, resulting in a 38-14 loss for the Golden Tornadoes in their season opener at Hal S. Floyd Stadium.
“You can really tell that (White Oak) puts an emphasis on the weight room, and they won the battle in the trenches tonight,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “They were able to get a lot of penetration on our offense, and they were able to block us, and their running backs were able to get out on the seams and run. … It just showed us how important it is that you’ve really got to grind all year long, because it can be a difference in a game like this.”
White Oak quarterback Sidney Lee was as advertised, rushing for 70 yards on 17 carries and completing three of five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. But two Vikings running backs also had standout performances in the contest, with Jazavian Bell rushing for 106 yards on just eight carries with two touchdowns and Aleni Mageo running for 116 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. In all, White Oak rushed for 314 yards.
“Our whole game plan tonight was to try to squeeze scrape to the quarterback; we knew we had to take Sidney Lee away,” Cox said. “He’s super special when he gets the football in his hands. But our whole game plan was to let them keep giving a dive; because of their strength, and they were able to get moving in the trenches, they were able to hand the dive off a lot tonight and they were successful with it. If you’re going to try to stop one thing, you’ve got to be able to take away the other.”
Derrick Baker ran for 88 yards on 25 attempts for Fairmont. Armon Houston and Cam Sweat each rushed for a touchdown; Walker Chavis caught three passes for 32 yards.
Fairmont lost two fumbles in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the game, with the first of them leading to White Oak’s opening touchdown, when Sam Ellison recovered a Vikings fumble and ran it 10 yards into the end zone.
“Momentum plays plays a tremendous key in every game, and I think that White Oak got a lot of momentum early because we gave them the ball on a short field,” Cox said. “That’s one thing I’ve got to do a better job of as a coach next week — we saw that we had ball security issues tonight; we need to have a ball security circuit next week.”
Fairmont recovered a fumble on White Oak’s second drive, then drove 70 yards to score on a 1-yard run by Sweat with 11:38 left in the second quarter. A Baker run for the two-point conversion gave Fairmont an 8-6 lead.
White Oak scored on its next three drives — on a 33-yard run by Bell; a 1-yard run by Mageo; and a 4-yard pass from Lee to Mageo — the third of which came after a botched snap on a Fairmont punt attempt; the Vikings were unsuccessful on each two-point attempt and led 24-8 at halftime. They made it four straight scoring drives on a 32-yard Bell run with 10:09 left in the third, with Lee running in the PAT for a 32-8 lead.
Fairmont recovered a fumble on White Oak’s next possession, but turned the ball over on downs after driving as far as the Vikings’ 9-yard line. Two possessions later, Quintrel Pearson scored on a 2-yard run to extend White Oak’s lead to 38-8 with 9:37 to go; the two-point try failed.
On the ensuing drive, Fairmont drove 70 yards on 11 plays to score on a 1-yard Houston run with 5:07 remaining; the two-point pass attempt was incomplete.
As the Golden Tornadoes prepare for next week’s game at Purnell Swett, and for the rest of the season, they’ll use Friday’s loss as a learning experience.
“We’re still really trying to focus on our culture and discipline,” Cox said. “Fairmont’s a place I would like to be for the rest of my career, so I told the kids tonight, we’re going to be willing to make changes to do a lot of different things early to try to figure out how we can not only be the best version of us as we go along this season, but to be the best version of us throughout the rest of history.”
