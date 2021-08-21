From the fringe

August 21, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Fairmont Golf Club news

Clifton Rich had his first career hole in one this week on the 100-yard par-3 13th hole using a pitching wedge.

The annual Two-Person Open (formerly Member-Guest) will be played on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start both days. This is a two-person team tournament with Saturday playing best ball and Sunday playing Texas scramble. Cost of the tournament is $115 per player/$230 per team. The tournament is open to everyone that has a USGA handicap. Teams will be pre-flighted. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up and for more information.

Fairmont Golf Club will host the Thursday Evening Scramble on Thursday, Aug. 26 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday afternoon to sign up.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Rory McKeithan posted his top career score shooting a 74. Other top rounds this week include Butch Lennon with a 71, Mitch Grier 71, James Barron 72, James Cox 73, Aaron Ostrander 73, Tim Moore 74, Aaron Maynor 74, Barry Leonard 76, Kirk Hamilton 78 and Brian Davis 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Greg Dial and Ray Lowry won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 65. Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine finished second with a 68.

Closest to the flag winners were Ray Lowry and Al Wall.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]