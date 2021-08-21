From the fringe

Volleyball season began this week for Robeson County’s five high school teams. A spotlight shined on the sport last season in November and December, as it and cross country were the first two sports to return during the COVID-19 pandemic; this year volleyball is back in its normal fall position.

St. Pauls, as Three Rivers Conference champions, was Robeson County’s only playoff volleyball team last season. Here is a preview for each team, listed alphabetically, for the current season:

Fairmont Golden Tornadoes

The Fairmont volleyball roster lists seven seniors, with the rest of the team comprised of juniors, but that doesn’t mean that the Golden Tornadoes (0-2) have a very experienced group.

“It’s a younger team,” Fairmont coach Michael Baker said. “You look at the roster and see all those seniors, but those aren’t seniors that played in games. And those girls that are back, they only played 10 games.”

Fairmont (6-4 last season, 6-3 in conference) beat every team who finished below them in the Three Rivers Conference last season and lost to every team who finished above them. Baker hopes this year the Golden Tornadoes can be more competitive against the top-half teams in the new Southeastern Athletic Conference.

“We’re going to have to have some players stepping up, and the seniors have got to make plays,” Baker said. “You’ve got to figure out how to get out of this mess when they start making a run.”

Hinson, a senior setter, and Dajsha Fields, an outside hitter, are the teams leaders, and the only returners with a lot of varsity experience. Baker also looks for Zylaija McIver to be a key player at the outside hitter position, and for Makenzi Mitchell to provide leadership and “hustle” as a defensive specialist.

Lumberton Pirates

The Lumberton Pirates (2-1 in 2021; 7-5 last season) not only began a new season this week, but began the tenure of a new head coach, Kali Carter.

Carter, 19, comes to the Pirates program after playing high school volleyball in Kentucky and coaching two years of club volleyball.

“I always grew up around volleyball; I’m dedicated to it,” Carter said. “My sister’s still playing in high school and I’ve always had an attachment to it, so I wanted to keep it going.”

Carter is tasked with replacing the production of last year’s senior class, including setter August Smith and outside hitter Keke Lawrence.

“I’m going about just starting from basics, getting all the basics back in, and work them up from the bottom to the top, because you only go higher,” Carter said. “They just need more workouts, more training, just getting every skill level they can get throughout the whole season.”

Outside hitter Peyton Brooks, libero Tyler Coker and defensive specialist Amelia Scott step into senior leadership roles after solid junior seasons.

“Now that they’re seniors they really have the chance to really step up,” Carter said. “I think they want to take their chance; it’s their last year and they want to prove that they’re here to play, and they’re here to win.”

Junior outside hitter Aydan Bullard and junior setter Nyiah Walker will also be key for the Pirates.

Purnell Swett Rams

Last year, Purnell Swett struggled to a 1-12 record, and lost nine seniors from that team. But with a new core group playing for the Rams comes the feeling of a fresh start.

“We had a conversation at the beginning of the season that it was a new season, a new team, a new conference — a chance to kind of start fresh,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “That’s what we plan on doing, to give it their all and just to keep fighting.”

But while the Rams varsity program has struggled in recent years, the JV team — most of whom moved up to varsity this season — had a very good season last fall.

“The dynamic’s really good this year; they all are getting along and working hard,” Deese said. “We have five seniors and seven juniors that all played on the JV team last year, so the dynamic of the team is really good.”

Senior setter Chloe Locklear, junior libero Bella Finelli, junior middle hitter Georgia Locklear and junior Farron Chavis will be key players for the Rams, who have started 1-2 this week.

“(They bring) passing ability, just the fight,” Deese said. “They have a lot of fight in them, don’t give up and they just keep playing, and do really well with each other as well as on the court.”

Red Springs Red Devils

Chemistry has been the main thing lacking for the Red Springs (2-9 last season) program, coach Nicole Strickland says. This year’s edition, though, has a lot more of it than in seasons past.

“This group of girls mesh a little bit better than the group I had last time,” Strickland said. “Their communication skills are a whole lot better, their techniques have improved over the past season that I’ve seen.”

The senior class for the Red Devils, who have not yet played a game, has been playing together since ninth grade, Strickland said; their “good rapport” has made improvement easier on the court.

“Having a good relationship off the court has helped them develop a relationship on the court, and it seems to be moving pretty smoothly,” Strickland said. “And skill-wise, they’ve done nothing but improve.”

Those seniors include middle hitter Amyah Farrington, a “leader on the court by her presence,” Strickland said, who is strong at both attacking and serving; outside hitter Anyla Hunt, whose strength is her versatility; Amari McLean, who was libero last season but moves to setter; and outside hitter Yanara Sanders, who is also a good server and blocker.

“Their ability to play with each other is going to be their key to success,” Strickland said.

St. Pauls Bulldogs

St. Pauls was 10-3 in last year’s conference-championship season. Now, as the Bulldogs (1-1) move into the new Southeastern Athletic Conference, they do so with practically an entirely new roster, a sophomore-heavy group.

“We’ve been working on attacking the basics, attacking the fundamentals, getting them working together as a team,” said Glenda Lowery, who is filling in as head coach this season while Jory Barnes is on maternity leave. “Almost every single girl that’s on the team this year can play multiple positions. So that’s a big thing right now is figuring out which combination’s going to work.”

After last year’s success the Bulldogs know they’re going to be an opponent everyone circles on their schedule.

“When we go in we never underestimate anybody, because some people are going to underestimate us this year because they know we’re young; some people are gunning for us because they know we were conference champs last year; and we go in with every team and we approach every team as if we’re playing another conference champ team,” Lowery said.

Sophomore outside hitter Tyasia Baldwin and junior libero Saniya Baldwin are key players among the Bulldogs’ returners; sophomore Katherin Lowery moves into the setter role, replacing 2020 Robeson County Player of the Year Savanna Lowery, along with senior Halie Allen. Sophomores Alexis Carter and Keniah Baldwin and junior Julianna Bell will also be key players on the Bulldogs’ back row.