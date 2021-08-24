McGirt looks for more birdies in Columbus

August 24, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McGirt

McGirt

COLUMBUS, Ohio — William McGirt made seven birdies last Friday when he fell one shot short of making the cut at the Albertson’s Boise Open.

He’ll look to continue that momentum this week as he tees off Thursday in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, the second event in the three-week Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

McGirt tees off on hole No. 1 at 2:31 p.m. Thursday, paired with Tag Ridings, at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course. The pairing will tee off at 9:21 a.m. on the 10th hole Friday.

McGirt shot rounds of 72 and 68 last week in Boise, his first start since the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic the first week of July.

McGirt has one previous appearance in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, a seventh-place finish in 2010 that included a final-round 64.

While he is playing the KFT Finals in an effort to earn full status on the PGA Tour for the 2021-22 season, McGirt has 17 PGA Tour starts remaining in his 29-event major medical extension. The KFT Finals events do not count towards that total.