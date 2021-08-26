A man down, Purnell Swett shuts out Scotland

PEMBROKE — After a red card, the Purnell Swett soccer team played a man down for the last 60 minutes of Wednesday’s home match against Scotland.
A man down and two goals ahead.
A pair of goals late in the first half led the Rams to a 2-0 win over the Scots, giving Purnell Swett a 3-0 start to the season.
“After we went a man down 20 minutes in, we had to come together and play as one, focus a little bit more and dig a little deeper for us to get it done,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “I was very happy and proud of how they responded in a positive way; they didn’t let their emotions get the best of them after a teammate got ejected, they just maintained and just kept playing and playing, and playing with heart.”
The first Rams goal came from Cale Harris, who had already taken two shots in the game’s first 12 minutes, then found the back of the net with 10:10 left in the first half to take the lead.
“He’s very quick and dangerous, and if he becomes a better dribbler he can become even more dangerous,” Strickland said of Harris. “He utilizes his speed a lot, which is a great advantage for him. We’re trying to get his control better, and if that happens he could be even more dangerous. And he’s a good passer as well, setting up his teammates. He had a good game.”
The second goal came 3 1/2 minutes later, with 6:41 to go in the half, when Zachary Hunt attempted to pass the ball towards the net from the left sideline 30 yards out — and it found the top corner of the net for the score.
“It was a lucky pass. I was trying to get it across the goal and hoping somebody got a head on it,” Hunt said. “(As it went towards the goal) I was just hoping it went in, and I’m glad it did. It put us ahead and gave us that extra effort.”
“When luck is on your side you take it and you don’t question it,” Strickland said. “We’ll take that second goal; it gave us a little more breathing room, especially being a man down, and that helped us a lot.”
Both sides missed a few shots in the second half, with Purnell Swett’s Daniel Hunt making some key stops in goal; he did not play in last week’s game between the teams, which Purnell Swett won 5-4, forcing the Rams to use Zachary Hunt in goal. A regular lineup led to a stronger defensive performance in Wednesday’s shutout.
“I thought we would do better defensively, because we had who we wanted in the net, and who we wanted in the field, and so it was all good and positive,” Strickland said.
With their second win over Scotland (0-4), in addition to a win Tuesday over West Columbus, Purnell Swett is 3-0 for the first time in recent history; the Rams host South Columbus Monday.
“It’s pretty good, but we’ve got to stay humble and keep it going,” Zachary Hunt said.
“That’s what we want, is just to build from each game, and progress and progress,” Strickland said. “Hopefully they’ll see, hey, we were a man down 20 minutes in, we played a man down for 60 minutes and we still got it done. That’s progression and that’s confidence, and hopefully that can carry over as we keep progressing in the season.”
Chris Stiles