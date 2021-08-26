A man down, Purnell Swett shuts out Scotland

PEMBROKE — As the result of Purnell Swett’s two-week quarantine, which caused them to not be able to play a Week 1 game, the Rams and Fairmont enter Week 2 under different circumstances.

Fairmont played a scrimmage two weeks ago and a game last week. Purnell Swett has done neither, leaving the Golden Tornadoes to guess what their opponents may look like when they take the field.

At any rate, the Rams are glad to be taking the field for Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff against the Golden Tornadoes in Pembroke.

“I know these guys are ready to see somebody other than themselves, because we really only did one 7-on-7 all summer, so they haven’t had a whole lot of interaction with opposing competition,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “Just being able to play with another school, another team and compete, I think they’re really excited about it.”

Fairmont is coming off last week’s 38-14 season-opening loss to White Oak; while they don’t have any film or previous results to use to scout the Rams, coach Lonnie Cox says the team’s main focus isn’t necessarily on the Rams anyway.

“Right now our mentality is still us against us,” the first-year Golden Tornadoes coach said. “We’re continuing to work through our installations on offense, defense and special teams, and we’re competing amongst ourselves so that we can put the best possible product on the field.”

Fairmont gave up 314 rushing yards last week, and faces a Purnell Swett team that has struggled to establish the run the last two seasons.

“The game is won in the trenches, and I still think that up front we have a long way to go; I’d like to think we’re one year away from where we want to be physically,” Roberson said. “But I think we’ve got some good pieces that we’ll be able to try and be balanced. We want to be balanced and keep people off guard, and whatever’s working that night that’s what we like to do. We have some capable backs, but there’s no secret that the line has struggled with physicality, and we hope that we’ll be trending in the right direction.”

The Golden Tornadoes have used the film from last week’s loss to work out some of their issues defensively, and hope to make that apparent in the results Friday.

“We just know we have to be more gap-sound,” Cox said. “After (defensive coordinator Eric) Gould went back and watched film, we saw that our linebackers were blitzing the wrong gaps on our inside run (defense), and that’s just something we’ve got to clean up amongst ourselves, and that’s something that we’ve already cleaned up in practice this week.”

When Fairmont has the ball, the Rams will be looking to stop the likes of Derrick Baker, who rushed for 114 yards on 27 carries against White Oak, along with quarterback Cam Sweat, who was 6-for-14 passing with 20 rushing yards, and receiver Walker Chavis, who had three catches for 35 yards.

“Fairmont’s always had athletes, and we know that they’re going to have receivers, they’re going to have running backs and they’re going to have defensive backs,” Roberson said. “A lot of people think we don’t have athletes here at Swett, but I think we have athletes here as well, and we’re going to play the game the right way. We’re going to line up, we’re going to play some man, we’re going to switch up our coverages, and I think our skill position guys are looking forward to being able to prove what they can do.”

The Tornadoes being able to do what they want to offensively for the entire 48 minutes is a matter of conditioning, Cox said.

“Midway through the second quarter (last week) we got fatigued, and when we got fatigued I think that gave White Oak more of an advantage to be able to handle us in the trenches, because our kids are having a difficult time trying to play both sides of the football and try and stay fresh,” Cox said. “We’re just going to continue to build on our passing game, our quick game, our sprint game, and being able to put defenders in conflict and they sell out to try to stop the run first.”

The matchup is the first between Purnell Swett and Fairmont; the former Pembroke High School last played Fairmont in 1980.

Hoke County at Lumberton

Like Purnell Swett, Lumberton will open its season in Week 2 after a COVID-19 quarantine cost them the chance to play last week; the Pirates host Hoke County at 7:30 p.m.

While the game is a nonconference contest, it will be against a familiar opponent, as the teams were longtime conference foes in the Sandhills Athletic Conference; Hoke County remains in the newly-realigned SAC while the Pirates will play in the United 8 Conference this season.

Hoke County won 40-0 over Gray’s Creek in Week 1. Among the Bucks’ key players are dual-threat quarterback Warren Avery and running back K.D. McPhaul, both juniors.

Hoke County has won seven of the last 13 meetings, including the most recent meeting, a 45-0 decision in 2019.

The game has a Military Night theme, and the game ball will be delivered to the field via a jump by the Golden Knights at about 7:15 p.m.

Forest Hills at Red Springs

The last time Forest Hills came to Red Springs, the Yellow Jackets earned a 37-34 win that, in the context of what happened the rest of the season, came to be one of the year’s biggest upsets — and a loss the Red Devils knew they shouldn’t have had.

The Yellow Jackets return to Red Springs on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Both teams won by 22-8 scores in Week 1 — Forest Hills over Piedmont and Red Springs over Douglas Byrd. The Yellow Jackets struggled offensively in their game; quarterback Jayden McDougall threw for 60 yards and Jordan Bennett rushed for 39, with both scoring a touchdown.

The Yellow Jackets are coached by Jammie Deese, a former Purnell Swett at UNC Pembroke assistant who is the brother of Lumberton coach Adam Deese; he became coach at Forest Hills in Jan. 2020.

The 2019 meeting between the schools is the only previous meeting ahead of Friday’s game.