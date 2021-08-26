High school football picks for Week 2

Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker (5) runs through the block of Demarcus Grissett (40) during last week’s game against White Oak in Fairmont.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Fairmont-Purnell Swett and Forest Hills-Red Springs games scheduled for Friday were canceled Thursday afternoon due to virus concerns. The Hoke County-Lumberton game is still scheduled for Friday. This column appears as it was originally published Thursday morning.

So much for the perfect season.

Half the teams that played last week are saying that this week as they sit at 0-1 — and I’m saying it too after one prediction didn’t exactly pan out the way I saw it.

But, like the teams who were on the short end of the scoreboard last week, I’ll dust myself off and look for a rebound, with our first in-county game of the season highlighting this week’s three-game slate in Robeson County.

Last week/overall: 1-1

Fairmont at Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett is coming off a two-week quarantine due to virus protocols that forced them to not be able to play in Week 1, and the Rams haven’t scrimmaged either, leaving Fairmont possibly unsure of what they’ll see from the Rams on Friday night.

While Fairmont has had a scrimmage (which was good) and a game (which was not) to try and work out the kinks, last week’s 38-14 loss to White Oak showed the Golden Tornadoes still have a long way to go to play up to the level sought by first-year coach Lonnie Cox.

Purnell Swett has won one game since the start of the 2019 season, but there’s something about the excitement of a team in its season opener — and the unknowns of what they may throw at the opposition — that can help them in this matchup. They also have a little more depth than Fairmont, something that hurt the Tornadoes last week.

Purnell Swett 22, Fairmont 14

Hoke County at Lumberton

Lumberton is in the same situation as Purnell Swett after quarantine, but their opponent had a far better Week 1 experience; Hoke County defeated Gray’s Creek 40-0 last week.

The Bucks appear to be trending upward after some lean years. Lumberton, meanwhile, has a lot of unknowns, not just because of not playing in Week 1 but also a lot of turnover in their personnel in the offseason.

The Golden Knights will be parachuting in with the game ball before kickoff; unfortunately that may be the most excitement the home crowd gets in this one.

Hoke County 36, Lumberton 13

Forest Hills at Red Springs

In the previous meeting between the teams, Forest Hills upended Red Springs in a 37-34 game in 2019. Red Springs felt at the time that loss was unacceptable — then went 8-2 the rest of the way in a conference-championship season, reaching the second round of the state playoffs.

Since that contest on Aug. 30, 2019, Red Springs is 13-4 and Forest Hills is 6-11; the Yellow Jackets have gone through a coaching change after the 2019 season, bringing on former Purnell Swett and UNC Pembroke assistant Jammie Deese.

The Red Devils have a more-talented and more-established team, which by itself should be enough for the Red Devils to win. The memory of the 2019 loss probably won’t hurt either.

Red Springs 34, Forest Hills 7

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.