Virus affects county football schedule

August 26, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Two more Robeson County football teams’ seasons came to a pause on Thursday due to COVID-19, and resulting schedule changes affected another county school.

Purnell Swett and Red Springs both will not play Friday due to virus concerns. Purnell Swett was scheduled to host Fairmont and Red Springs was to host Forest Hills.

The Purnell Swett team is in quarantine for the second time this season due to a positive virus case on the team, athletic director William Deese confirmed to The Robesonian. The team previously entered quarantine on Aug. 5, and resumed practice last week.

The Rams’ latest quarantine runs through Sept. 9, and the team was already scheduled for an open date in Week 5 on Sept. 10. They currently plan to open their season on Sept. 17 at home against Gray’s Creek.

The Red Springs football team is not in quarantine, but several individual players are in quarantine after a non-football exposure to the virus, coach Lawrence Ches said. As a result, the team will not play Friday against Forest Hills.

The Red Devils had a bye scheduled for next week; Ches said Thursday the status of the team’s Sept. 10 home game against Providence Day is uncertain.

Fairmont will not play a Week 2 game, coach Lonnie Cox said Thursday. They are scheduled to host Westover next week.

According to North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules, vaccinated players do not have to quarantine if a teammate tests positive for COVID-19 unless they become symptomatic. In each instance of a team being shut down after a positive case, not enough players were vaccinated for the team to be able to continue.