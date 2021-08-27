Lowery, Bulldogs beat Rams on the court

RED SPRINGS — Red Springs football coach Lawrence Ches knew he’d be relying on some younger players to step up this season. But even he had no clue who a couple of key contributors in the Red Devils’ Week 1 victory would be.

Jerrick “Freelo” Thompson and Khaliek Young both were not expected to play football as recently as a couple of months ago, but decided to join the Red Devils team this fall. Both not only participated, but made an impact in the team’s 22-8 win at Douglas Byrd on Friday.

“They’re both guys that play other sports — Freelo’s a baseball player and Khaliek’s a basketball player — but we’ve been after them for a couple of years,” Ches said. “Jerrick’s going to be a sophomore and Khaliek’s a junior, so we’ve got three years with one guy and two years with the other, and those are guys we didn’t really count. And they’ve turned out to be key contributors in the first game.”

Thompson rushed for a touchdown and recovered two fumbles on the defensive line; Young also made several key plays up front on the defensive line.

“They’re both athletes,” Ches said. “You can take the athlete off the court and put them on the field, and they transition fairly well. You can see the athletic skill set from one sport to the other, and here at Red Springs we’re really good about not specializing; we work really well with sharing athletes. At a small school, the same kids play all the sports, and we’re just trying to maximize that and trying to get all the kids to be in as many extracurricular activities as possible.”

The pair will look to continue their strong start when Red Springs hosts Forest Hills on Friday.

In-county games return

Believe it or not, Friday’s game between Fairmont and Purnell Swett will be the first football meeting between the schools; the last time a Pembroke school played the Golden Tornadoes was when the former Pembroke High School faced Fairmont in 1980.

Their meeting Friday in Pembroke was originally supposed to be the latest in a flurry of in-county nonconference games this season, but COVID-19 quarantines caused some other games to not be played. Fairmont was originally scheduled to host Lumberton last week and St. Pauls to host Purnell Swett. All of these matchups have been off the teams’ schedules for more than a decade, but were put back on the schedule for this season.

“The county games, I know for them, they stress the in-county games will definitely help with our football accounts and budgets, and hopefully we get the fans to come out and support local football,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “That’s one of the things they wanted to get back to, and I’m all for it.”

A potential benefit of in-county games, in addition to larger gate receipts for the schools, is that the schools can potentially help strengthen each other as they face off before the start of conference play.

“I think these types of games are a great way to get the communities back involved and invested in all of our programs,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “I think by having these cross-county matchups against teams who are not going to play us in our conference, I really feel like the teams within our county, we can help make each other better by exposing each other, and really give us a great opportunity going into conference play, being prepared and being the best version of ourselves.”

Bulldog deja vu

The season hasn’t gotten off to the smoothest start in Robeson County from a pandemic standpoint, with three teams already having been forced into quarantine. Lumberton and Purnell Swett have resumed practice — both teams are set to play Friday, with Lumberton hosting Hoke County — but St. Pauls began its quarantine late last week.

As unfortunate as the situation is for the Bulldogs team, there is a small silver lining: the Bulldogs have previously been successful from this exact position.

Last season the team was quarantined before Week 1, and didn’t play a game until Week 4 — also true about the current season. The spring version of Bulldogs went on to an 8-1 record and a 2AA state championship appearance.

“I think that showing that we were able to be successful makes it more amicable heading into it,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I think it’s a little easier because we’ve been through it; the kids, I think they’re kind of staying upbeat about it because it is what it is, and it’s what we had to do last year. We have to be ready for such a type of environment, and be flexible for any kind of change, so I think our kids, hopefully they’ll come back with that sense again that every day is important, every day shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

The Bulldogs’ opener is now scheduled for Sept. 10 at Union Pines; they’ll have just a few days after quarantine to pick up where they left off in practice last week.

“It’s going to be really hectic, as far as trying to get (ready). I thought we had our best practice the day that we got quarantined,” Setzer said. “You’re trying to rely on kids to do the right thing conditioning, and more than that we still have to execute. We’re going to have basically three days to get ready to execute a plan, so that’s going to be tough.”