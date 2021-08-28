McGirt starts fast, fades to miss cut in KFT event

August 27, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McGirt

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fairmont’s William McGirt got off to a hot start Thursday in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio.

It didn’t continue Friday.

McGirt shot a 5-under 66 in the opening round, and sat tied for fifth after Thursday’s play, but faded with a 3-over 74 on Friday to miss the cut. The cut is the top 65 and ties; at 2 under par overall, McGirt finished Friday tied for 66th.

Thursday’s round, McGirt’s best competitive round on any tour since July 22, 2018, featured six birdies and one bogey. The momentum went the other direction Friday at the 13th, McGirt’s fourth hole, with a double bogey at the par-3; he made two bogeys and one birdie the rest of the round.

McGirt is in the field for next week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Indiana; he will likely need at least a top 10 finish to be one of the top 25 point earners in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals to earn full PGA Tour status for the 2021-22 season. McGirt does have 17 PGA Tour starts remaining in his 29-event major medical extension; the KFT Finals events do not count towards that total.

David Lipsky and Stephan Jaeger lead the tournament at 10 under; former Heritage champion Satoshi Kodaira and Bo Van Pelt are among the seven players one shot back.