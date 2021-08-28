Short field, long night: Lumberton struggles with field position in loss to Hoke County

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
LUMBERTON — Playing defense is tougher when the opposition is already close to the end zone at the start of a drive.
The Lumberton Pirates found out the hard way Friday against visiting Hoke County.
The Pirates struggled with field position all night, and the Bucks took advantage in a 43-0 nonconference win.
“(Field position) was pivotal,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “It’s hard when you put yourself on the back end. Defense, I think we played well, and then we got gassed towards the end, playing a lot of downs.”
Hoke County’s average starting field position for the game was the Lumberton 38-yard line, and it was the Lumberton 27 on the Bucks’ scoring drives; Lumberton’s average starting field position was its own 29. As Hoke County scored 27 of its 43 points in the second half, Lumberton allowed 88 yards in the half; the Bucks had 256 total yards.
Lumberton, meanwhile, struggled to move the ball without starting quarterback Issiah Bartow and with the majority of the young team playing its first varsity game; the Pirates earned three first downs.
“We knew the offense was going to be a big situation tonight, especially without the starting quarterback, but the sophomores showed some heart, they stepped up and did the best they could,” Deese said. “Up front we got pushed around on the offensive line; we’ve got to be more assertive and physical on the offensive line.”
Hoke County scored a safety when Lumberton botched a snap on a punt at the end of its second possession, giving the Bucks a 2-0 lead. Hoke then scored on the ensuing drive on an 8-yard Warren Avery run for a 9-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter. The score remained there until late in the half, as the Pirates’ Patrick McBride blocked a field-goal attempt and the Lumberton defense forced a turnover on downs.
In the final minute of the half, a long punt return brought Hoke County to the Pirates’ 8-yard line; Devontre Daniels, who led Hoke County with 60 rushing yards on six carries, scored on the next play with 19 seconds on the clock, giving the Bucks a 16-0 lead at intermission.
“(After that) you go into half down two (touchdowns),” Deese said. “You’ve still got an opportunity, but 9-0 is a lot better and it’s more a factor as far as morale for the group.”
On the third quarter’s first play from scrimmage, Hoke County recovered a fumbled Lumberton snap and Lavell Jackson returned it 30 yards for a Bucks touchdown — in part because the Lumberton team thought a whistle had blown. The extra point made it a 23-0 game.
“We had the whistle blown and our guys stopped, and there was really no explanation to what took place, and that was a pivotal blow for our guys, for young team and knowing how to respond to something like that,” Deese said. “We’re still in the ballgame when that happens, and that’s another seven points for them that shouldn’t be there; that’s a big tide turner.”
A pair of Hoke County 7-yard touchdown runs — by Avery, who ran seven times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaleb Tupuloa — resulted from short field on the Bucks’ next two possessions, making it 37-0 midway through the third. The final Bucks touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Avery to Kamonte Williams with 8:35 remaining; the extra point was no good for a 43-0 lead.
Lumberton travels to Laney next week, and hopes that the game experience earned Friday by the young Pirates team, especially after missing two weeks of practice due to quarantine, will help them to improve moving forward.
“Us having a two-week layoff then having five days to prepare for a game, I thought our kids came out, especially in the first half, and played extremely well on the defensive side of the ball,” Deese said. “Getting that game under their belt, getting that game experience is going to be pivotal for these guys.”
