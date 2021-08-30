High school football notebook: Quarantines, not quarterbacks, the dominant topic early

Over the last few days, as I’ve seen people I know around town, I’ve been asked a few times “how’s the high school football season going?”
Well, about that…
Two of Robeson County’s five teams are currently in quarantine, with one of those already in quarantine for a second time. In a third program, the team isn’t in quarantine but enough individuals are, due to contact tracing, that they couldn’t play this past week. The fourth program didn’t play Friday after their opponent went into quarantine. The fifth played (although it wasn’t exactly a fun night for them; more on that momentarily).
What a mess.
It makes sense when you consider there have been virus cases in every school under the Public Schools of Robeson County umbrella in the first week of school last week, and that this county has a high infection rate and the state’s second-lowest vaccination rate.
If you underestimated the virus’ potential to wreck this football season, you’re not the only one — I said in a late-June column marking the end of sports in the 2020-21 academic year that I expected something close to a normal sports season in 2021-22. Oops.
Between the spring football season and the one just underway this fall, every Robeson County team has been forced into quarantine at least twice except Fairmont — hopefully I don’t jinx the Golden Tornadoes here — who has not had to quarantine at all.
For what it’s worth, I don’t think the North Carolina High School Athletic Association should cancel the season, nor should any individual program end theirs (and simply for financial reasons, I’m certain on both fronts they won’t). Let’s continue to give the athletes the chance to take the field when it’s safe for their team to do so. But if any team is able to play all 10 games of its season, or even a number close to that, it will be a pleasant surprise to yours truly — that’s just the unfortunate truth of where we are at the moment.
I was hopeful that this fall the question “how’s the high school football season going?” would bring about discussion of which teams were performing well or what players were having breakout seasons. But unfortunately, right now the word quarantine is part of the answer a lot more than the word quarterback.
Lumberton offense struggles in loss
The one team who did play Friday was Lumberton, which struggled offensively in a 43-0 loss to Hoke County.
Those struggles were due in part to the absence of starting quarterback Issiah Bartow, out with an injury; he is expected to be back on the field for Friday’s game at Laney.
If Bartow can provide a more steady presence at the quarterback position, which was missing Friday as several inexperienced players cycled in and out at the position, that could be a big first step towards the Pirates showing some improvement as they inch towards conference play in the United 8, a league with more winnable games than the previous Sandhills Athletic Conference.
The 43 points given up by the Pirates defense Friday is a misleading number — the unit actually showed decent potential in the game, allowing one touchdown over the first 23 minutes despite having their backs against the wall all night with poor field position. Giving them a longer field to work with, though, will be up to the offense.
