McGirt set for KFTChampionship

Staff report
NEWBURGH, Ind. — Last week, William McGirt opened the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship with a 66 before fading to a missed cut with a second-round 74.

The Fairmont native will be looking to replicate last Thursday’s success as he tees it up this week in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana.

McGirt will tee off Thursday at 1:48 p.m. on the 10th hole paired with George McNeill and Jimmy Stanger; the trio will start Friday’s round at 8:38 a.m. on hole No. 1.

McGirt has missed the cut in the first two events of the three-week Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He will likely need to finish in approximately the top five this week to be one of the top 25 players in total points over the three events to earn full PGA Tour status for next season; he also still has 17 starts remaining in a 29-event major medical extension, a number which should allow him to maintain status for all or most of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. KFT Finals starts do not count towards the extension.

McGirt is playing Victoria National for the first time in his career this week. His one previous appearance in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship came in 2010, when the event was held in Daniel Island, South Carolina; he finished 26th.