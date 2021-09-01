Lumberton’s new favorite Son: Joseph scores hat trick as Pirates rout Pine Forest

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jair Santos (6) and Pine Forest’s Logan Griggs (8) fight for the ball during Tuesday’s match in Lumberton. Santos had two goals in the game.

LUMBERTON — Holserson Joseph was playing his first game for the Lumberton boys soccer team Tuesday.

You sure couldn’t tell it.

Joseph — who likes to simply be called ‘Son’ — scored a first-half hat trick and added two assists as the Pirates played a thoroughly solid match in a 9-0 home win over Pine Forest.

“Son went in and added a nice spark to our attack, and had three goals and two assists for us; that was nice to see,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “He’s very dynamic, and he’s a goal scorer. He can hit them from distance, and I think that’s something this team lacks a little bit. He’s going to be a threat from distance. He’s only going to get better; the more he plays with the guys, they’ve opened their arms to him, and embraced him well, and he’s come out and he’s only had four or five practices with us, and the first game tonight, so we’re excited about that.”

Joseph, a junior who joined the Pirates after transferring from Virginia, scored his three goals in a 21-minute span late in the first half.

“It was a big feeling — I was about to slide,” Joseph said. “That was a good feeling, because everybody ran to me, they made me feel welcome in my first game. It was a good moment.”

Even before Joseph began finding the net, the Pirates (2-1) were dominant; Angel Robles scored in the seventh minute off an assist from Jair Santos, then Ashton Sumpter scored on an assist from Oswaldo Flores in the 15th minute.

Joseph then scored his first goal from 25 yards out, off the assist of Sumpter, less than two minutes after Sumpter’s goal. Joseph’s second goal came on a penalty kick with 10:38 left in the half, and after assisting on a Jair Santos goal with 7:21 remaining, Joseph finished the hat trick with 2:16 left in the half, on a goal assisted by Julian McGarahan for a 6-0 lead. Santos scored his second, also assisted by Joseph, 31 seconds later.

“Jair on the right, Angel on the left, they played outstanding in the first 20 minutes of the game and we were really all over them,” Simmons said. “And then adding Son into that mix about midway in the first half, it was tough for them to defend, and promising for us; we’re excited.”

Lumberton got plenty of opportunities in part because of the solid defense they played, as Pine Forest (0-3) had very few scoring chances throughout the game and Lumberton controlled the game, keeping it on their offensive half of the field.

“In all facets of the game, I thought it was a complete performance,” Simmons said. “Ben (Hunt) had one of his best games in goal for us … The back four played great; we played out of the back with some nice passes through midfield. Midfield did their thing controlling the flow and tempo of the game, and we got into the final third and we were very dangerous, we created a lot of good chances.”

And the Pirates got a goal from every primary goal scorer on the team, including Luis Izeta, who was in his first full game back on the field after an injury and scored the team’s ninth goal to end the match early with 16:35 remaining; the eighth Lumberton goal came on a Pine Forest own goal.

“We need to get all these guys scoring; if we can get all these guys scoring and get their confidence up, that’s going to be something,” Simmons said.

That strong set of players helped welcome Joseph when he joined the team in recent weeks — and now they’re in it together as they look to have a strong season.

“When I first came here, they gave me a big hug; they welcomed me to the team, talked to me,” Joseph said. “They made me feel like I’m home. We’ve got some good players on that team too. This year we’re looking forward to winning the state — you never know.”

The Pirates play Thursday at Terry Sanford.

Pirates tennis sweeps South View

The Lumberton girls tennis team earned a 9-0 United-8 Conference win over South View on Tuesday in Hope Mills.

The Pirates (1-2, 1-2 United-8) won all six singles matches and all six doubles matches over the Tigers (1-1, 1-1 United-8).

Lumberton’s No. 1 Brittney Collins won 6-4, 6-2 and Nellie Jackson won 6-4, 6-3. Gracie Britt, Emily Hall, Alyssa Stone and Logan Hickman each won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0.

Collins and Jackson won 6-2 in doubles; Paige Leggett and Grace Stone won 6-1 and Hall and Dean Whitley won 6-0.

The Pirates play Thursday at Gray’s Creek.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.