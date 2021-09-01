UNCP men’s cross country 8th, women 9th in preseason regional ranking

ST. PAULS — Thursday’s volleyball match between St. Pauls and visiting Purnell Swett began and ended with Katherin Lowery.

After the sophomore sang the national anthem before the match, then began the contest with the first serve, she was also part of a late run that helped the Bulldogs come from behind in the fourth set to clinch a 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19) victory.

The Bulldogs (2-1) finished the final set on a 10-1 run after trailing 18-15, trying to avoid losing consecutive sets after the Rams (1-5) won the third set. Much of the run came during Lowery’s turn serving.

“Having a sophomore that is going to the right places for covering, that is doing those things you look for on a varsity team, that is a huge asset, and it keeps all of our players on their toes,” said Glenda Lowery, St. Pauls’ coach and Katherin’s mother. “Her teammates knew that because they voted her in as co-captain this year as a sophomore.”

Lowery had 12 service points, three aces, three kills and 14 assists.

Purnell Swett had won the third set after losing the first two, and used a 6-0 run in the fourth set to take an 18-15 lead.

“I had some people step up, where some other people had kind of got in their head and I needed to sit them out for a while,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “Just readjusting people; it worked — it just didn’t work in the fourth set.”

A 9-1 run midway through the first set keyed the 25-22 St. Pauls win; in the second set the Bulldogs led from start to finish and gradually increased their lead throughout in the 25-17 win.

“We’ve really been working on our coverage, and we were covering a lot,” Glenda Lowery said. “Our girls weren’t letting them put as many balls on the floor. A lot of errors we had were coming from mistakes we were making … tonight we were phenomenal on our coverage.”

“Everybody has an off night, they just all chose to have it at the same time,” Deese said. “They played well, but I have a libero who can’t dive and the rest of them just don’t talk.”

Purnell Swett led the third set 17-10 before St. Pauls closed to a 22-21 score and the Rams scored the next four points to take the set 25-21.

“I think on that third set they went in overconfident and they made some sloppy errors, because they were overconfident and started underestimating (Purnell Swett), because they had won the first two,” Glenda Lowery said.

In addition to Katherin Lowery, Julianna Bell’s performance was a highlight for St. Pauls, with 11 kills and six digs.

“She has been working hard with the setters on getting her hits where she wants them, and when she’s coming in on that approach, she’s a huge asset,” Glenda Lowery said. “She can pass, she can serve, she can hit, she can do it all, and that’s the kind of players that we need.”

“That’s so fun (getting kills),” Bell said. “That’s amazing (getting so many); I don’t think I did that last year. I think I’ve improved so much.”

Halie Allen had 16 service points, eight kills and nine assists for St. Pauls; Tyasia Baldwin had six kills and three blocks; Jaiden Morrisey had three kills and three digs; Saniya Baldwin had 19 digs; and Arianna Brown had three blocks.

“I’m happy but not satisfied (with where we are),” Glenda Lowery said. “We want them to push for better, challenge themselves to be better; go for those harder serves, go for the harder hits, teach yourself to come back a better player. And each week, I’m seeing what we work on in practice when they come back to the games. If we can keep doing that, we’re going to be a very competitive team this season.”

Bella Finelli had 18 digs and five assists for Purnell Swett; Georgia Locklear had 10 service points, four kills and four blocks; and Kayloni Eddings had four blocks.

“I feel like our chemistry is good,” Deese said. “We’ve got a few kinks that we need to work out, but other than that I feel like they’re going to be OK.”

St. Pauls plays Monday at Seventy-First and Purnell Swett will host Hoke County.