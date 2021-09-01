UNCP men’s cross country 8th, women 9th in preseason regional ranking

September 1, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

NEW ORLEANS — The UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s cross country teams continued to earn recognition in preseason polls on Wednesday when both teams landed spots in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) preseason rankings, the organization announced.

The men’s team was tabbed as the eighth-best team in the Southeast Region less than a week after being named as the favorite to win the Conference Carolinas championship. The Black & Gold were joined on the list by fellow Conference Carolinas teams of Emmanuel in seventh place and Mount Olive in the ninth spot.

On the women’s side, the preseason-league-favorite Braves were the only Conference Carolinas team to make the list with a ninth-place ranking.

Both squads will lift the lid on their 2021 schedule when they travel to Boone for the Covered Bridge Open on Friday. The women’s race will begin at 5 p.m. at the State Farm Fields, while the men’s race is slated to commence at 5:45 p.m.