Hunt scores 6 goals as Rams beat West Columbus

September 1, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CERRO GORDO — Zachary Hunt scored six goals and had two assists as the Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 10-1 nonconference win Wednesday at West Columbus.

Hunt’s six-goal performance is a Purnell Swett school record.

Cale Harris had one goal and three assists for the Rams (4-0). Kevin Locklear had two goals and one assist; Devon Connor had one goal and one assist; and Jalen Hunt had two assists.

Daniel Hunt had four saves against the Vikings (0-3) offense.

The Rams host Gray’s Creek in their conference opener on Tuesday.